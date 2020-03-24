EnerSys Announces Suspension of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Guidance

READING, Pa., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced today that it is withdrawing its guidance issued February 5, 2020 for its fourth fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2020 along with any forward looking statements previously made as a result of the magnitude, global reach and continuing uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 virus. Government mandated shutdowns in key locations such as the states of Washington and Pennsylvania have limited our ability to maintain normal visibility into those operations during the normally busy final weeks of the quarter.

EnerSys plans to provide preliminary unaudited results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, as soon as practical in mid to late April depending on circumstances. Such results would continue to be preliminary and likely in a range of outcomes subject to finalization of tax, impairment or other matters.

David M. Shaffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnerSys, stated, “Given the economic uncertainties related to the global spread of the coronavirus, we have made the prudent decision to suspend near-term guidance until we have additional clarity into its impact on the broader economy and our business. That said, we maintain a strong balance sheet and capital structure and will continue to provide critical products, systems and services to key industries such as food distribution, health care, military, utilities, telecom and broadband and many others where demand is expected to remain. In fact, the significant increase in “working from home” and content streaming trends of recent weeks only reinforces the importance of faster, more reliable networks that EnerSys will continue to support in the future.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes reserve power and motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other commercial electric powered vehicles. Reserve power batteries are used in the telecommunication and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions including medical, aerospace and defense systems. Outdoor equipment enclosure products are utilized in the telecommunication, cable, utility, transportation industries and by government and defense customers. The company also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the recent Alpha acquisition, EnerSys provides highly integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable and industrial customers.

