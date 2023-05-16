READING, Pa., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnerSys (NYSE: ENS)

EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions, has released its 2022 Sustainability Update, showcasing substantial progress on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The report reinforces the Company’s commitment to building a sustainable future, everywhere for everyone.

Highlights:

Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions reduced by over 4% vs 2021

Scope 1 emissions down nearly 8% vs 2021, surpassing 24% reduction since 2019

Scope 2 emissions decreased by nearly 4% vs 2021

Water intensity lowered by 1.4% vs 2021

Female representation in leadership increased from 9% to 13% between 2021 and 2022

Recognized by Newsweek as one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” in the Technology Hardware industry category

“Our sustainability initiatives push us to be more efficient, accelerate the development of innovative solutions for our customers, and build a stronger, more diverse, and more engaging workplace for all of our employees,” said EnerSys President & CEO David M. Shaffer. “I’m incredibly proud of the progress we are making.”

The 2022 Sustainability Update reveals EnerSys’ progress towards the goals established in the 2021 report, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving energy efficiency, and implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

A significant achievement outlined in the update is the decoupling of production from energy consumption. This has enabled EnerSys to consume fewer resources while producing greater volumes of high-performing energy systems and batteries for its growing customer base.

EnerSys has also improved efficiencies by reducing the amount of water needed to manufacture products. In 2022, EnerSys was able to save a year’s worth of drinking water required for a city of over 12,000 people (compared to 2021 business as usual baselines).*

“While improving efficiency has always been a core part of our DNA, a little over 30 months into our formal ESG efforts we are really starting to see the results of our strategy; with notable positive impacts for our people, the planet and our bottom line,” said Samuel Shiroff, Senior Director of Global Sustainability at EnerSys.

By prioritizing sustainability across its operations, EnerSys is driving positive change and paving the way for a better world for future generations.

For more information on EnerSys’ sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

*Mayo Clinic: The calculation is: average 3.2 liters per person / per day with a savings of 1.47 million liters of water. Published October 2022.

About EnerSys:

EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

Sustainability

Sustainability at EnerSys is about more than just the benefits and impacts of our products. Our commitment to sustainability encompasses many important environmental, social and governance issues. Sustainability is a fundamental part of how we manage our own operations. Minimizing our environmental footprint is a priority. Sustainability is our commitment to our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. Our products facilitate positive environmental, social and economic impacts around the world. To learn more visit: https://www.enersys.com/en/about-us/sustainability/.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or the Reform Act, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EnerSys’ projections, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions to reduce emissions and emissions intensity, the development of future technologies, business plans, and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements identified by words such as “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will,” and similar expressions. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that EnerSys expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including statements relating to the Company’s goals of achieving Scope 1 greenhouse gas neutrality by 2040 and Scope 2 neutrality by 2050, as well as statements expressing optimism or pessimism about such plans are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise. EnerSys does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Although EnerSys does not make forward-looking statements unless it believes it has a reasonable basis for doing so, EnerSys cannot guarantee their accuracy. The foregoing factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. For a list of other factors which could affect EnerSys’ results, including earnings estimates, see EnerSys’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and “Forward-Looking Statements,” set forth in EnerSys’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.

