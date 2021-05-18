Eneti Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021 and Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend

MONACO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) (“Eneti” or the “Company”), today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The Company also announced that on May 14, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company’s common shares.

Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company’s GAAP net income was $41.9 million, or $3.84 per diluted share, including: a gain subsequent to an increase in fair value less costs to sell of approximately $15.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, taken related to the Company’s previously announced plan to exit the dry bulk industry. The gain is primarily the result of an increase in the fair value of common shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (“Star Bulk”) (NASDAQ: SBLK) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle”) (NASDAQ: EGLE) received or to be received as a portion of the compensation for the purchase of certain of our vessels; the write-off of $3.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to vessels that have been sold; and a non-cash gain of approximately $15.8 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investments (primarily Scorpio Tankers Inc.).



For the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $124.7 million, or $18.12 per diluted share. These results include a non-cash loss of approximately $89.1 million and cash dividend income of $0.4 million, or $12.88 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc., and a write-down of approximately $17.0 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, related to the classification of two Ultramax vessels and one Kamsarmax vessel as held for sale.

Total vessel revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $59.8 million, compared to $40.8 million for the same period in 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the first quarter of 2021 was $52.0 million and EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was a loss of $100.1 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company’s adjusted net income was $30.0 million, or $2.75 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the gain of approximately $15.5 million related to the Company’s previously announced plan to exit the dry bulk industry due to an increase in the fair value of the assets to be received in exchange for certain vessels as described above and the write-off of $3.7 million of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to vessels that have been sold.

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $107.7 million, or $15.65 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the write-down of approximately $17.0 million related to the classification of two Ultramax vessels and one Kamsarmax vessel as held for sale.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $36.5 million compared to an $83.1 million loss in the prior year period (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

As of May 14, 2021, the Company’s remaining fleet consists of 10 Ultramax vessels and 2 Kamsarmax vessels, as well as five time chartered-in vessels which are expected to be redelivered to their respective owners during the remainder of the second quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2021.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of May 14, 2021, the Company had approximately $152.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Dry Bulk Exit

Eneti Inc. announced on August 3, 2020 its intention to transition away from the business of dry bulk commodity transportation and towards marine-based renewable energy including investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels.

The following table summarizes when the Company delivered or expects to deliver the vessels to be sold to their respective buyers.

Ultramax Vessels Kamsarmax Vessels Total Vessels Quarter # of Vessels Sales Price

($000’s) # of Vessels Sales Price

($000’s) # of Vessels Sales Price

($000’s) Unsold Vessels at September 30, 2020 33 16 49 Q4 2020 5 $88,460 3 $54,865 8 $143,325 Q1 2021 11 $187,333 7 $123,127 18 $310,460 (1)(2) Q2 2021: April 1 – May 14 7 $124,350 4 $81,500 11 $205,850 (3)(4) Q2 2021: May 15 – June 30 7 $117,672 0 $0 7 $117,672 (5) Total Vessels Sold 30 $517,815 14 $259,492 44 $777,307 Unsold Vessels at May 14, 2021 3 2 5

(1) Includes approximately $89.3 million of debt assumed or reimbursed to the Company by buyer

(2) Excludes approximately 2.6 million shares of Star Bulk common stock

(3) Includes approximately $12.7 million of debt assumed by buyer

(4) Excludes approximately 0.4 million shares of Star Bulk common stock

(5) Excludes a warrant for 212,315 shares of Eagle common stock

Contract to Build a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

On May 11, 2021, the Company has entered into a binding agreement with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering for the construction of one wind turbine installation vessel (“WTIV”). The contract price is $330.0 million and the vessel is expected to be delivered early in the third quarter of 2024. In addition, the Company holds an option to construct an additional WTIV at the same price, net of currency adjustments.

The vessel is an NG-16000X design by GustoMSC (a subsidiary of NOV Inc.), and includes a 2,600 Ton Leg Encircling Crane from Huisman Equipment B.V. of the Netherlands. The vessel is capable of installing up to 20 Megawatt turbines at depths of up to 65 meters of water, and it can be adapted to operate on the alternate fuels of LNG or ammonia.

Jones Act Initiative

The Company is in advanced discussions with several American shipbuilders for the construction of a WTIV. This vessel would be constructed, financed, and operated by American citizens in compliance with the Jones Act, in order to address the heightened demand for transportation and installation capacity on the Continental Shelf of the United States.

Investment in Star Bulk

During March and April 2021, the Company sold approximately 2.6 million common shares of Star Bulk for aggregate net proceeds of approximately $45.5 million. The Company received these common shares as compensation for SBI Subaru and SBI Ursa, Ultramax bulk carriers built in 2015, SBI Capoeira and SBI Carioca, Kamsarmax bulk carriers built in 2015, and SBI Lambada and SBI Macarena, Kamsarmax bulk carriers built in 2016. As part of the transaction, the related existing lease finance arrangements were also assumed by Star Bulk. One vessel, SBI Pegasus, remains to be delivered to Star Bulk, for which Star Bulk will assume debt of $12.7 million and the Company will also receive approximately 0.4 million common shares of Star Bulk and be reimbursed for the February 2021 debt payment that was made in advance.

Debt Overview

The Company’s outstanding debt balances, gross of unamortized deferred financing costs as of March 31, 2021 and May 14, 2021, are as follows (dollars in thousands):

As of

March 31, 2021 As of May 14,

2021 Credit Facility Amount Outstanding $85.5 Million Credit Facility $ 10,725 $ — $184.0 Million Credit Facility 21,862 — $34.0 Million Credit Facility 29,679 — $90.0 Million Credit Facility 11,257 — $19.6 Million Lease Financing – SBI Rumba 15,285 15,175 $19.0 Million Lease Financing – SBI Tango 15,798 15,690 $19.0 Million Lease Financing – SBI Echo 15,963 15,863 $20.5 Million Lease Financing – SBI Hermes 17,427 17,314 $21.4 Million Lease Financing – SBI Samba 18,588 18,462 CMBFL Lease Financing 12,672 12,672 $45.0 Million Lease Financing – SBI Virgo & SBI Libra 19,194 — AVIC Lease Financing 33,576 — $67.3 Million Lease Financing 37,158 — Total $ 259,184 $ 95,176

Quarterly Cash Dividend

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared and the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share totaling approximately $0.6 million.

On May 14, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on or about June 15, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of June 1, 2021. As of May 17, 2021, 11,233,604 shares were outstanding.

Share Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 61,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, at an average cost of $18.01 per share. The Company subsequently repurchased approximately 15,000 shares of the Company’s common stock at an average cost of $19.98 per share from April 1, 2021 through May 17, 2021. These repurchases, totaling approximately $1.4 million, were made under the Board of Directors authorized share repurchase program and funded from available cash resources. As of May 17, 2021, the Company had $31.9 million remaining under the authorized share repurchase program.

COVID-19

Since the beginning of the calendar year 2020, the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that originated in China in December 2019 and that has spread to most developed nations of the world has resulted in numerous actions taken by governments and governmental agencies in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. These measures have resulted in a significant reduction in global economic activity and extreme volatility in the global financial and commodities markets. During the first quarter of 2021, the dry bulk charter market saw a significant recovery, however future charter rates remain highly dependent on the duration and continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced by the recent resurgence of cases in India and other parts of the world. When these measures and the resulting economic impact will end and what the long-term impact of such measures on the global economy will be are not known at this time. As a result, the extent to which COVID-19 will impact the Company’s results of operations and financial condition, including its planned transition towards marine-based renewable energy, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.

Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Vessel revenue $ 59,829 $ 40,824 Operating expenses: Voyage expenses 6,080 1,360 Vessel operating costs 15,611 24,684 Charterhire expense 11,980 4,698 Vessel depreciation — 12,343 General and administrative expenses 7,585 6,528 (Gain) loss / write-down on assets sold or held for sale (15,532 ) 17,009 Total operating expenses 25,724 66,622 Operating income (loss) 34,105 (25,798 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 8 123 Income (loss) from equity investments 15,972 (88,631 ) Foreign exchange income (loss) 71 (54 ) Financial expense, net (8,293 ) (10,343 ) Total other income (expense) 7,758 (98,905 ) Net income (loss) $ 41,863 $ (124,703 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 3.94 $ (18.12 ) Diluted $ 3.84 $ (18.12 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 10,631 6,883 Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 10,892 6,883

Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands) Unaudited March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,509 $ 84,002 Accounts receivable 23,735 21,086 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,817 16,515 Total current assets 120,061 121,603 Non-current assets Assets held for sale 401,978 708,097 Equity investments 70,241 24,116 Deferred financing costs, net 674 1,143 Other assets 7,150 13,236 Total non-current assets 480,043 746,592 Total assets $ 600,104 $ 868,195 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Bank loans, net $ 6,034 $ 13,226 Capital lease obligations 16,226 32,677 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 29,198 41,113 Total current liabilities 51,458 87,016 Non-current liabilities Bank loans, net 66,501 157,511 Capital lease obligations 167,462 351,070 Total non-current liabilities 233,963 508,581 Total liabilities 285,421 595,597 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common shares, $0.01 par value per share; authorized 31,875,000 shares as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; outstanding 11,248,763 shares as of March 31, 2021 and 11,310,073 as of December 31, 2020 839 859 Paid-in capital 1,730,643 1,803,431 Common shares held in treasury, at cost; 20,710 shares and 1,934,092 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (414 ) (73,444 ) Accumulated deficit (1,416,385 ) (1,458,248 ) Total shareholders’ equity 314,683 272,598 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 600,104 $ 868,195

Eneti Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ 41,863 $ (124,703 ) Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Restricted share amortization 1,890 2,082 Vessel depreciation — 12,343 Amortization of deferred financing costs 516 1,013 Write-off of deferred financing costs 3,713 — Loss / write-down on assets held for sale (15,675 ) 16,077 Net unrealized (gains) losses on investments (14,889 ) 89,072 Dividend income on equity investment (216 ) (441 ) Drydocking expenditure (2,925 ) (2,207 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable (3,661 ) (8,731 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets 8,316 5,877 Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (11,916 ) (11,638 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,016 (21,256 ) Investing activities Sale of equity investment 8,502 — Dividend income on equity investment 216 441 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 198,973 — Scrubber payments (429 ) (14,874 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 207,262 (14,433 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 79,000 Repayments of long-term debt (215,104 ) (34,182 ) Common shares repurchased (1,104 ) — Dividends paid (563 ) (1,450 ) Debt issue costs paid — — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (216,771 ) 43,368 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,493 ) 7,679 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 84,002 42,530 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 81,509 $ 50,209

About Eneti Inc.

Eneti Inc. is focused on marine-based renewable energy and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.eneti-inc.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial information presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) management uses certain “non-GAAP financial measures” as such term is defined in Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in, or excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and supplemental data relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, and therefore a more complete understanding of factors affecting its business than GAAP measures alone. In addition, management believes the presentation of these matters is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results as the items may reflect certain unique and/or non-operating items such as asset sales, write-offs, contract termination costs or items outside of management’s control.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted net income (loss) and related per share amounts, as well as adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company believes provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company’s management evaluates the Company’s operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, nor superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and related per share amounts, and adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, In thousands 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 41,863 (124,703 ) Add Back: Net interest expense 4,056 9,206 Depreciation and amortization (1) 6,119 15,438 EBITDA $ 52,038 (100,059 )

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.

Adjusted net income (loss) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, In thousands, except per share data 2021 2020 Amount Per share Amount Per share Net income (loss) $ 41,863 $ 3.84 $ (124,703 ) $ (18.12 ) Adjustments: (Gain) loss / write-down on assets (15,532 ) (1.43 ) 17,009 2.47 Write-off of deferred financing cost 3,713 0.34 — — Total adjustments $ (11,819 ) $ (1.09 ) $ 17,009 $ 2.47 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 30,044 $ 2.75 $ (107,694 ) $ (15.65 )

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, In thousands 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 41,863 (124,703 ) Impact of adjustments (11,819 ) 17,009 Adjusted net (loss) income 30,044 (107,694 ) Add Back: Net interest expense 4,056 9,206 Depreciation and amortization (1) 2,406 15,438 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,506 $ (83,050 )

(1) Includes depreciation, amortization of deferred financing costs and restricted share amortization.

