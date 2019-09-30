Enfission and Lightbridge CEO to Participate in Nuclear Power Events in Washington D.C.

Events to feature recent advances in nuclear including successful fabrication of Lightbridge Fuel™ surrogate rods

RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), a nuclear fuel technology company, and Enfission LLC, a joint venture of Lightbridge and Framatome, today announced that Seth Grae, CEO of Enfission and Lightbridge, will give a keynote address at an event being held by DC WIN (Women in Nuclear) at The Embassy of France in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:30 PM Eastern Time. The event is entitled, “A Future Together: Nuclear Energy in France and America. He will discuss recent milestones reached in the development of Lightbridge Fuel™ as examples of French and American cooperation.

Mr. Grae was also invited to participate in the Nuclear Energy and National Security Coalition (NENSC) roundtable being held at the Atlantic Council in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 2:00 – 5:00 pm Eastern Time. He is scheduled to speak during a panel entitled “The Role of Innovation in the Civilian and Military Nuclear Energy Sectors.” Also participating will be Robert Ichord, Jr., Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Global Energy Center, Atlantic Council, as well as Rachel Slaybough, Program Director, ARPA-E, and Assistant Professor of Nuclear Engineering, University of California Berkeley. The panel will be moderated by Matthew Bowen, Senior Fellow, Global Energy Center, Atlantic Council and will feature opening remarks by Ambassador Thomas Graham, Jr., Co-Chairman, NENSC and Executive Chairman of the Board of Lightbridge. NENSC was founded by the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center in order to increase awareness for nuclear energy as a cornerstone of national security.

Seth Grae, CEO of Enfission and Lightbridge Corporation commented, “I am honored to participate in these events and look forward to highlighting our recent advancements, including fabrication of surrogate fuel rods for today’s fleet of commercial reactors, as well as planned small modular reactors. The manufactured rods will be used to validate ongoing computer modeling in France, with our partners at Framatome through our Enfission joint venture. I also look forward to highlighting how recent milestones should help Lightbridge Fuel play a meaningful role in supporting the links between nuclear power and national security, including grid resiliency and the need for HALEU.”

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is a nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, USA. The Company develops proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technologies for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics and safety of nuclear power, operating about 1000° C cooler than standard fuel. In January 2018, Lightbridge and Framatome, Inc. formed a 50-50 joint venture, Enfission, LLC, to develop, license, manufacture, and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge-designed metallic fuel technology and other advanced nuclear fuel intellectual property. Enfission has the exclusive rights to this technology and is responsible for the development of manufacturing processes and fuel assembly designs for pressurized water reactors (PWRs), boiling water reactors (BWRs), water-cooled small modular reactors, and water-cooled research reactors developed around this intellectual property. PWRs and BWRs constitute the most widely used reactor types in the world. Four large electric utilities that generate about half the nuclear power in the US already advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. In addition to distributions from Enfission based on the parties’ ownership interest in the joint venture, Lightbridge anticipates receiving future licensing revenues in connection with sales by Enfission of nuclear fuel incorporating its intellectual property. Lightbridge also provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com.

About Enfission



Enfission is a US-based 50-50 joint venture between Lightbridge Corporation and Framatome. Enfission was established January 25, 2018 to complete the development, regulatory licensing, and commercial deployment worldwide of nuclear fuel assemblies based on multi-lobe metallic twisted fuel technology. Enfission will produce Lightbridge Fuel™ assemblies initially for operators of U.S. commercial nuclear power plants, then follow with production of Lightbridge Fuel™ assemblies for other types of reactors and for markets around the world. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.enfission.net.