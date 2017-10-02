Enform and OSSA complete merger

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enform Canada (Enform) and Oil Sands Safety Association (OSSA), announced today they have completed the merger between the two safety associations. The new organization is called Energy Safety Canada.

“The merger of these two organizations signals a new day for our industry,” says John Rhind, Energy Safety Canada’s CEO. “Energy Safety Canada will combine the knowledge and benefits of both organizations to improve oil and gas safety performance. As a unified entity, our vision is to be a globally-recognized authority. Now is the time for industry in Canada to work together and build a world-class reputation for safety.”

Rhind has worked for more than 30 years in the industry, including serving as Shell Canada’s Vice President, Oil Sands, and he has played a central role in shaping the vision and benefits of a merged safety association since it was proposed in 2015. Rhind will lead the new organization along with Murray Elliott, who will serve as President. Elliott is a former member of Enform’s Board of Directors and former General Manager for Shell Canada’s Greater Deep Basin. He also served as Vice President, Health, Safety, Environment and Sustainable Development for Shell’s Heavy Oil division.

“Oil and gas safety in Canada is changing for the better. The new organization is focused on creating standards to help industry arrive at one clear, simple and agreed-upon way of doing things,” says Elliott. “Through collaboration with a broad range of stakeholders, including a soon-to-be-established senior industry advisory body, Energy Safety Canada will share data analysis and safety expertise to accelerate the improvement of safe work performance. Our goal is the same as industry’s – zero injuries, zero incidents.”

As the organization works through the transition, workers’ training and certifications will remain valid, and the services offered by Enform and OSSA will continue, business as usual.

About Energy Safety Canada

Energy Safety Canada is the national safety association for the oil and gas industry. Representing workers and employers, Energy Safety Canada was formed through a merger of Enform Canada (Enform) and Oil Sands Safety Association (OSSA) in October 2017. Energy Safety Canada’s focus is to develop and support common industry safety standards, ensure effective learning systems, share data analysis and safety expertise with workers and employers, and advocate for worker health and safety.

