Engage Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

SUMMIT, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — /PRNewswire/ — Engage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an orally inhaled benzodiazepine for the acute termination of an ongoing prolonged focal, generalized or cluster seizure episode in patients who experience breakthrough seizures while on an antiepileptic drug, will participate in the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City.

Gregory T. Mayes, President and CEO of Engage Therapeutics, will present a company overview on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 3:35 p.m. ET, at the conference.

About Engage Therapeutics, Inc.
Engage Therapeutics is developing Staccato alprazolam for the immediate termination of an ongoing epileptic seizure. The investigational product, which is in the Rapid Epileptic Seizure Termination (REST) category of products, is being evaluated in a phase 2b clinical trial for the acute treatment of patients with epilepsy. Staccato alprazolam is a single-use, investigational epileptic seizure rescue therapy that combines the Staccato delivery technology, which is currently used in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved product, with alprazolam, an FDA-approved benzodiazepine. It is a small, easy-to-use, hand-held inhaler that delivers alprazolam with a single breath potentially providing a way for people with epilepsy and their caregivers to stop an ongoing seizure. The Staccato system rapidly vaporizes alprazolam to form aerosol, with particle size designed for deep lung delivery, producing a rapid, systemic effect. In a phase 2a proof-of-concept study, Staccato alprazolam demonstrated rapid reduction of seizure-like activity in photosensitive participants with epilepsy.

Engage Therapeutics is based in Summit, N.J. For additional information please see www.engagetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Mark Theeuwes
[email protected]

