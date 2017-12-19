Enghouse Interactive Wins 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Channel Program Excellence Award

PHOENIX, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enghouse Interactive, a leading developer of a comprehensive portfolio of contact center software and services, today announced that TMC has named Enghouse Interactive as a winner of the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Channel Program Excellence Award.

Enghouse Interactive’s North America Channel Partner Program has evolved on many levels in 2017. Among the most noteworthy achievements is having Gartner name Enghouse Interactive as a Challenger in its latest Contact Center Infrastructure (CCI) report.

“Our ascension from Niche Player in 2015 to the top of the Challenger quadrant is a true milestone for the Channels team and testament to the efficacy of our partner-centric approach, competence and ability,” said David Crook, SVP of sales and marketing, Enghouse Interactive. “Unlike other contact center providers that offer PBX and telephony, Enghouse Interactive does not compete with its partners. Conversely, our focus is aligning with and supporting partners with the flexibility to offer omni-channel contact center solutions for any telephony platform, including Avaya, Cisco, Microsoft and NEC, on-premise, in the cloud or hybrid environments.”

Over the past twelve months, Enghouse Interactive has increased investment in partner enablement and engagement, which contributed to several new, widely-respected VARs, MSPs, and ISVs joining its channel program. This continuing expansion shows quantifiable progress and successful execution of a multi-tiered strategy. Enhancements to training and professional services, coupled with a new partner portal knowledge base, have empowered our channel partners with the knowledge and expertise to stimulate sales.

“On behalf of TMC and the editors of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, we are honored to recognize Enghouse Interactive as a winner of the INTERNET TELEPHONY Channel Program Excellence Award for its innovation and commitment to partner enablement,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We look forward to seeing continued excellence from Enghouse Interactive in the future.”

Winners of the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Channel Program Excellence Award are published in the next 2017 issue of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

