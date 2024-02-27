Largest Financing to Date Supports Acceleration of Renewables and Continued Expansion for ENGIE in the U.S.

ENGIE’s 230 MW Bernard Creek Solar Project in Texas The 230 MW Bernard Creek Solar Project, located southwest of Houston, Texas, is part of the more than $1bn Tax Equity financing transactions announced.”

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENGIE North America (ENGIE) announced that it recently completed more than $1bn of Tax Equity financing, through separate agreements with three banks, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas. The financing pertains to a portfolio of recently commissioned renewable projects in the U.S.

The overall portfolio consists of 6 projects across ERCOT, MISO and SPP, including 950 MW of solar and 353 MW of wind capacity. The aggregate 1.3 GW of these renewable projects represents one of the largest Tax Equity financing arrangements for ENGIE North America so far.

“We are delighted that ENGIE is once again able to collaborate with some of the world’s leading financial institutions to accelerate the energy transition towards a net zero future,” said Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer and SVP, ENGIE North America. “This transaction reflects our proven and recognized track record in developing, building and operating renewables assets, both in North America and globally”.

ENGIE is a leader in the net zero energy transition and currently has more than 7 GW of renewable production in operation or construction across the U.S. and Canada.

“ENGIE can rely on its strong relationships with leading financial investors to support its continued acceleration of renewable growth in the U.S.,” said Audrey Robat, Chief Financial Officer, ENGIE North America. “This deal also highlights the outstanding level of commitment and expertise of our teams in delivering reliable and affordable renewable generation to the grid.”

Globally ENGIE has an aspiration to add 4 GW per year globally through 2025, with North America as a material contributor to that growth.

