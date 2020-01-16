Breaking News
Engine strategies to be analysed at record-breaking Aero-Engines Americas in Miami, February 4-5

North America Engine MRO market worth $8.7 billion in 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aviation Week is helping companies capitalize on the booming engine MRO market at Aero-Engines Americas. The event will take place at JW Marriott Turnberry in Miami, February 4-5. 

The two-day conference is exclusively dedicated to the trends and issues related to the America’s engine MRO community, gathering over 500 attendees from across the value chain including OEMs, MROs, airlines, lessors and suppliers.

According to Aviation Week 2020 Commercial Fleet & MRO Forecast, North America will generate over $8.7 billion in engine MRO demand, representing over 25% of global engine MRO demand in 2020. 

Industry leading speakers will discuss topics including; parts availability & supply chain issues, OEM strategies and long-term outlook, operator fleet and planning challenges, and the lessor perspective. Speakers include:

  • William Abbott, Director, Engine Vendor Programs – Technical Operations
    United Airlines
  • Carl Glover, VP Sales & Marketing, AAR Corporation
  • Charlie Milner, Director – Fleet Asset Management. Southwest Airlines
  • Abdol Moabery, President and CEO, GA Telesis
  • Doug Ramey, Director of Global MRO Sales and Customer Service, GKN Aerospace
  • Christopher Rospenda, Global Transportation Leader, IBM Watson IoT
  • Jamie Sismey, Regional Marketing Executive – Americas, Rolls-Royce
  • Dr. Vivek Saxena, Managing Director, Advisory Aerospace OSC
  • Ramnik Soni, Chief Operating Officer, Alaris Aerospace Systems
  • Sebastian Torhorst, Head of Product Sales Engine Service – Americas, Lufthansa Technik
  • Nicole Tibbetts, Component Repair Manufacturing Engineering Leader, GE Aviation
  • Nick Varner, Senior Manager – Outsourced Engine Programs, United Airlines

“South Florida is one of the leading markets for the Aero Engine industry.  With new platforms entering service in the next few years and OEMs continuing to diversify their service offerings in the aftermarket, airlines and suppliers need to get to grips with this rapidly evolving and technologically advanced market in order to ensure business success,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director, Events, Aviation Week Network.  “The event’s record is a clear reflection on the strength of this market and is sure to help attendees and service providers gain an edge in a competitive landscape as well as to learn valuable information and meet the industry decision makers and buyers.”

Turbine Controls MRO is the host sponsor and AeroThrust and Wencor Group are lead sponsors.  Other sponsors include: AJW, GA Telesis,  KAL Capital,  Kellstrom Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Commercial Engine Solutions, and Willis Lease.   The event kicks off on Monday, February 3 with a networking reception hosted by AJW. 

The event also features a networking reception the evening of Tuesday, February 4 hosted by AeroThrust and a luncheon on Wednesday, February 5 hosted by Wencor Group, followed by an AeroThrust facility tour. 

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK 
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

