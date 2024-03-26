This competition celebrates the expanding use of drones and unpiloted aerial vehicles in AEC.

Fayetteville, AR, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2024 Engineering Drone Video of the Year (EDVY) competition is now accepting video submissions for the 2024 contest. EDVY submissions must be original videos, composed of video footage, data visualizations, and post-processing elements gathered through drone/UAV flight. Videos should feature one or more engineering/construction projects, and should contain relevant information such as project name and location. Videos should be between two and five minutes in length.

The EDVY competition was established in 2019 to highlight the burgeoning use of drones in the AEC industry and to celebrate the way drones changed our perspective when looking at projects. Since that time, the use of drones has exploded within the AEC industry as new tools and technologies are being developed to expand the use of unpiloted systems. Past winners have featured projects ranging from interstate highway construction through residential disaster recovery to the structural maintenance of critical infrastructure.

“The evolution of submissions for the EDVY competition truly speaks to the development of UAV/drone technology within the AEC industry,” said Luke Carothers, Editor-in-Chief for Civil+Structural Engineer Media and Senior Content Manager for Zweig Group. “Each year, there are new technologies that change the way projects are completed, and those technologies are often on display during the EDVY competition.”

Submissions will be hosted on CSEngineerMag.com May 1-13, during which time our audience will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite video. The 10 videos that receive the most votes during the online voting period will advance to the next round, where a panel of industry professionals will select the video that best represents the expanding use of drone/UAV technology in the AEC industry.

The top video, selected by our panel of judges, will be crowned the 2024 Engineering Drone Video of the Year, and will be featured on the cover of Civil+Structural Engineer Magazine’s Q2 issue as well as receiving a sponsorship package from our sponsors.

The cost to enter the 2024 EDVY competition is $100, and the deadline to submit videos is April 26, 2024. Click here to enter the 2024 EDVY competition.

If you have any questions about the competition, please reach out to [email protected].

