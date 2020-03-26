There is a global shortage of coronavirus tests, causing a “bottleneck”, England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Wednesday.
Home / Top News / England’s chief medical officer says there is a global shortage of coronavirus tests
Related Articles
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Newell Brands (NWL) Investors Who Have Suffered Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Investigation of Possible Securities Law Violations Ongoing
2 mins ago
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages CIRCOR International (CIR) Investors Who Have Suffered Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations, NYSE De-Listing Notice Received
2 mins ago