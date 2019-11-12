Breaking News
Home / Top News / ENGlobal Reports Results for Third Quarter 2019

ENGlobal Reports Results for Third Quarter 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Houston, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of engineered modular solutions, today reported that for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019, the company had a net loss of $716,000, or $(.03) per diluted share, on revenue of $13,974,000, compared to a net loss of $197,000, or $(.01) per diluted share, on revenue of $14,255,000 for the same period in 2018.

The company is continuing to execute its strategic business transition which focuses on utilizing its resources to supply higher-value, complete modular process and automation systems. A major factor in the company’s increased net loss for the quarter was due to upfront proposal and staffing costs incurred by its Engineering segment in advance of expected awards. ENGlobal announced the first of these awards on November 8 with an initial contract valued in excess of $20 million to supply process modules that will be used to construct a complete hydrogen production facility.

The Company’s Automation segment performed well when compared to the prior year quarter – increasing revenue and operating income by 31% and 123% respectfully. These positive results are primarily due to the company’s performance on two large process analytical projects that were awarded earlier in the year.

For the first nine months of 2019, the company had a net loss of $2,207,000, or $(.08) per diluted share, on revenue of $39,758,000, compared to a net loss of $2,388,000, or $(.09) per diluted share, on revenue of $41,314,000 for the first nine months of 2018.

“ENGlobal’s path to profitability can be realized through internal growth by securing larger jobs, such as the major process plant award we announced last Friday,” said Chairman and CEO William A. Coskey, P.E. “Given this major additional business, along with a growing book of proposal activity, I believe we have turned the corner and would expect improved performance in our 2019 fourth quarter results.”

Mr. Coskey added that he expects the company’s modular systems business should continue to benefit from the business relationship it has formed with a major process technology firm as well as from ENGlobal’s growing internal business development program.

Looking forward to 2020, Mr. Coskey affirmed that the company’s current transition is expected to continue and should result in “improved revenue and earnings when compared to 2019.”

For additional information on ENGlobal’s Q3 2019 performance, please refer to its Form 10-Q filing on the company website, or at sec.gov.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (NASDAQ: ENG) is a leading provider of engineered modular solutions to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal’s Automation segment provides services related to the design, integration and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems and information technology. Within the Automation segment, ENGlobal’s Government Services group provides engineering, design, installation and operation and maintenance of various government, public sector and international facilities, and specializes in the turnkey installation and maintenance of automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. The Engineering segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company’s expectations regarding its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: (1) our ability to identify, evaluate, and complete any strategic alternative in connection with our review of strategic alternatives; (2) the impact of the announcement of our review of strategic alternatives on our business, including our financial and operating results, or our employees, suppliers and customers; (3) our ability to increase our revenue and profitability; (4) our ability to realize project awards or contracts on our pending proposals, and the timing, scope and amount of any related awards or contracts; (5) the effect of economic downturns and the volatility and level of oil and natural gas prices; (6) our ability to retain existing customers and attract new customers; (7) our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, revenue or costs on a contract; (8) the risk of providing services in excess of original project scope without having an approved change order; (9) our ability to execute our expansion into the modular solutions market and to execute our updated business growth strategy to position the Company as a leading provider of higher value industrial automation and Industrial Internet of Things services to its customer base; (10) our ability to attract and retain key professional personnel; (11) our ability to fund our operations and grow our business utilizing cash on hand, internally generated funds and other working capital; (12) our ability to obtain additional financing, including pursuant to a new credit facility, when needed: (13) our dependence on one or a few customers; (14) the risks of internal system failures of our information technology systems, whether caused by us, third-party service providers, intruders or hackers, computer viruses, malicious code, cyber-attacks, phishing and other cyber security problems, natural disasters, power shortages or terrorist attacks; (15) our ability to realize revenue projected in our backlog and our ability to collect accounts receivable and process accounts payable in a timely manner; (16) the uncertainties related to the U.S. Government’s budgetary process and their effects on our long-term U.S. Government contracts; (17) the risk of unexpected liability claims or poor safety performance; (18) our ability to identify, consummate and integrate potential acquisitions; (19) our reliance on third-party subcontractors and equipment manufacturers; (20) our ability to satisfy the continued listing standards of NASDAQ with respect to our common stock or to cure any continued listing standard deficiency with respect thereto; and (21) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including U.S. tax laws, with which the Company must comply and the associated cost of compliance with such laws and regulations. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in ENGlobal’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

Click here to join our email list: http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=702&to=ea&s=0

Contacts:

Mark A. Hess, CFO
(281) 878-1000
[email protected]

Market Makers – Investor Relations
Jimmy Caplan
512-329-9505
[email protected]

Market Makers – Media Relations
Rick Eisenberg
212-496-6828
[email protected]

ENGlobal Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 28, 2019     September 29, 2018     September 28, 2019     September 29, 2018  
Operating revenues   $ 13,974     $ 14,255     $ 39,758     $ 41,314  
Operating costs     12,299       11,962       34,803       35,355  
Gross profit     1,675       2,293       4,955       5,959  
                                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     2,371       2,483       7,125       7,935  
Operating loss     (696 )     (190 )     (2,170 )     (1,976 )
                                 
Other income (expense):                                
Other income (expense), net     7       11       48       (367 )
Interest expense, net     (5 )     (1 )     (12 )     (14 )
Loss from operations before income taxes     (694 )     (180 )     (2,134 )     (2,357 )
                                 
Provision (benefit) for federal and state income taxes     22       17       73       31  
                                 
Net loss     (716 )     (197 )     (2,207 )     (2,388 )
                                 
Basic and diluted loss per common share:   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.09 )
                                 
Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in computing loss per share:     27,410       27,509       27,417       27,511  
                                 

ENGlobal Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

    September 28, 2019     December 29, 2018  
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 6,088     $ 6,060  
Trade receivables, net of allowances of $202 and $202     7,463       10,211  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     184       1,096  
Contract assets     4,128       3,175  
Total Current Assets     17,863       20,542  
Property and equipment, net     878       677  
Goodwill     720       720  
Other assets                
Right of use asset     2,377        
Deposits and other assets     300       367  
Total Other Assets     2,677       367  
Total Assets   $ 22,138     $ 22,306  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
Current Liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 2,944     $ 3,172  
Accrued compensation and benefits     2,175       2,301  
Contract portion of leases     994        
Contract liabilities     813       604  
Other current liabilities     293       740  
Total Current Liabilities     7,219       6,817  
Long Term Leases     1,652        
Total Liabilities     8,871       6,817  
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7)                
Stockholders’ Equity:                
Common stock – $0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized; 27,413,626 and 27,487,594 shares issued and outstanding at September 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively     27       27  
Additional paid-in capital     36,918       36,934  
Accumulated deficit     (23,678 )     (21,472 )
Total Stockholders’ Equity     13,267       15,489  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 22,138     $ 22,306  

ENGlobal Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(amounts in thousands)

    For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 28, 2019     September 29, 2018  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                
Net loss   $ (2,207 )   $ (2,388 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     258       386  
Share-based compensation expense     45       171  
Gain on sale of asset           (2 )
Changes in current assets and liabilities:                
Trade accounts receivable     2,748       (1,379 )
Contract assets     (953 )     982  
Other current assets     956       678  
Accounts payable     (229 )     (445 )
Accrued compensation and benefits     (126 )     (453 )
Contract liabilities     209       (1,048 )
Income taxes payable     16       (58
Other current liabilities, net     (460 )     (708 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 257     $ (4,264 )
                 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                  
Proceeds from notes receivable     24       19  
Property and equipment acquired     (191 )     (89 )
Net cash used in investing activities   $ (167   $ (70 )
                 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                
Purchase of treasury stock     (61 )      
Payments on finance leases     (1 )     (62 )
Net cash used in financing activities   $ (62 )   $ (62 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     28       (4,396 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period     6,060       9,648  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period   $ 6,088     $ 5,252  
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.