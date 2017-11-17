Breaking News
Home / Top News / Enhanced Athlete Defeats Nutrition Distribution’s Request for an Injunction

Enhanced Athlete Defeats Nutrition Distribution’s Request for an Injunction

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enhanced Athlete, a Cheyenne, Wyoming-based company focused on fitness and bodybuilding supplements has convinced a judge in the United States District Court of the Eastern District of California to deny an injunction in a false advertising case brought by serial plaintiff Nutrition Distribution.

Nutrition Distribution, LLC v. Enhanced Athlete, Inc. et al. (E.D. Cal., Case N. 2:17-cv-2069-JAM-CKD) is just one of more than 70 lawsuits filed by Nutrition Distribution against other supplement companies, in addition to hundreds of cease and desist letters Nutrition Distribution has sent demanding settlement payments. In each case, Nutrition Distribution alleges that it is a leader in the supplement industry and that the sales of the company’s fitness and bodybuilding supplements have been harmed by the false advertising of supplements by its competitors.  

Enhanced Athlete claims that Nutrition Distribution is really in the business of shakedown lawsuits to coerce supplement companies to pay a relatively small sum of money to settle the matter or else face substantial legal fees defending against Nutrition Distribution’s meritless claims.  EA further argues that Nutrition Distribution cannot show – and has never been able to show – that it has suffered any actual damage because there is no causal connection between the alleged false advertising by Nutrition Distribution’s targets and Nutrition Distribution’s alleged lost sales. 
Nutrition Distribution moved for a preliminary injunction against Enhanced Athlete arguing that it had suffered lost sales from Enhanced Athlete’s false advertising of supplements.  The Court denied the motion, agreeing with Enhanced Athlete and finding that “Plaintiff’s evidence does not establish a causal connection – or even more than a merely speculative connection – between Defendants’ product and marketing and Plaintiffs’ decrease in sales.”

“Enhanced Athlete is not going to be the next victim of Nutrition Distribution’s shakedown scheme,” says Scott Cavell, CEO of Enhanced Athlete. “So long as supplement companies continue to pay these nuisance value settlements, Nutrition Distribution will continue with its business model of shakedown lawsuits.”

Enhanced Athlete’s attorney Michael Adams of Rutan & Tucker, LLP said, “The Court’s order is the latest in a line of decisions finding that Nutrition Distribution has not established a causal connection between the defendants’ alleged false advertising and Nutrition Distribution’s alleged lost sales.”

Contact:
Scott Cavell
Chief Executive Officer
Enhanced Athlete
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.