DALLAS, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that its subsidiary Enhanced Capital Group LLC was named to the ImpactAssets 50™️ (IA 50) 2024, a free publicly available, searchable database of global impact investment fund managers globally.

“P10 is proud of this recognition, and can speak firsthand to Enhanced Capital’s commitment to providing financing solutions to lower middle market borrowers that are seeking non-dilutive capital,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chief Executive Officer. “The Enhanced Capital team pairs rigorous underwriting and a mission-driven focus across multiple asset classes to deliver solutions that seek to advance communities aligned with the UN SDG targeted outcomes.”

The list is inclusive of both established and emerging impact investment fund managers, providing a centralized platform for investors, advisors and philanthropists to easily explore and filter through a diverse array of impact investment opportunities across geographies, focus areas, and asset classes. The IA 50 received a record number of 343 applicants this year with a total of 155 firms selected, demonstrating the growing interest in and demand for the impact investment industry.

“As a private lender since 1999, Enhanced focuses on the lower middle market to provide market rate financing solutions to projects and businesses that meet our underwriting standards but lack access to traditional sources of capital,” said Michael Korengold, Enhanced Capital Chief Executive Officer. “Our experienced team of professionals has completed deals in 40 states, DC, and Puerto Rico, alongside a track record demonstrating our ability to consistently originate, diligence, and execute transactions throughout the US, all while fulfilling our core impact themes.”

Enhanced Capital is a diversified national asset management firm committed to investing in four main impact themes: economic growth and job creation, underserved communities, underrepresented populations, and environmental sustainability.

As of December 31, 2023, the firm has invested $3.7 billion in impact assets across Small Business Lending, Impact Real Estate, and Climate Finance Strategies.

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of December 31, 2023, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,600 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com.

About Enhanced Capital Group, LLC

Enhanced Capital Group, LLC is a leading impact investing firm with over 20 years of experience investing in Small Business Lending, Impact Real Estate, and Climate Finance.

From inception in 1999 through December 31, 2023, inclusive of proprietary assets and assets managed by affiliates, Enhanced Capital has raised a total of $5.8 billion. Of the total AUM, impact assets represent $3.7 billion invested in over 1,000 projects and businesses across 40 states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico and does not include investments made by non-impact affiliates.

For more information on Enhanced Capital, please visit www.enhancedcapital.com.

About ImpactAssets

ImpactAssets is an impact investing trailblazer, dedicated to changing the trajectory of our planet’s future and improving the lives of all people. We empower impact investors and philanthropists with access to investing opportunities and customized solutions that promote positive change. ImpactAssets has more than $3 billion in assets, working with purpose-driven individuals and their wealth managers, family offices, foundations and corporations. ImpactAssets is an independent 501(c)(3) organization.

