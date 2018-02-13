Enhanced – Coverage Initiated for Reign Sapphire Corp. (RGNP) via NetworkNewsWire

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire – Reign Sapphire Corp. (OTCQB:RGNP), a direct-to-consumer, custom and branded jewelry company that provides ethical and sustainable jewelry direct to the modern consumer, announces that it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”).

Reign Sapphire Corp. owns and operates the following divisions: Reign Brands, which features four unique, niche jewelry brands with separate, increasingly popular social media followings; Reign Ventures, the company’s joint venture platform for investment and development of jewelry technology-related products; and Reign Blockchain, which authenticates its sapphires as conflict free, allowing customers to wear products that share Reign’s belief in human dignity and environmental stewardship. Reign also recently announced it intends to launch an Initial Coin Offering (“ICO”) for Reign Coin, the company’s sapphire-backed cryptocurrency, once regulatory approval is received.

CEO Joseph Segelman said Reign’s approach to sourcing and creating conflict-free sapphire jewelry and its creation of Reign Coin will add long-term shareholder value in addition to complementing existing business models.

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW’s strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with Reign Sapphire Corp., NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

“Reign Sapphire Corp.’s lean operating model and commitment to ethically-sourced sapphires offers shareholders a bright spot in the gemstone industry,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Brand Awareness Distribution (BAD) Solutions for NNW. “We look forward to assisting the company with a corporate communications campaign that effectively keeps shareholders and the investment community up to date on its operations and technology.”

About Reign Sapphire Corp.

Reign Brands operates through four key divisions: Reign Sapphires, which offers ethically produced, millennial-targeted sapphire jewelry; Coordinates Collection, a provider of custom jewelry inscribed with location coordinates to commemorate life’s special moments; and Le Bloc, which offers classic customized jewelry and the athleisure jewelry brand, ION Collection by Jen Selter. The Company’s portfolio also includes Reign Ventures, a joint-venture platform for investment and development of jewelry technology related products; and Reign Blockchain to authenticate sapphires as conflict-free. Entries on the digital record can include attributes for each sapphire including the color, carat and certificate number.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.reignsc.com

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

