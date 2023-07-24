CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sibble & Associates , a leading provider of comprehensive due diligence services, is excited to announce the launch of their innovative product designed to revolutionize the way startups undergo technical due diligence in their pursuit of funding.

Obtaining funding is a critical milestone for startups, and one of the key factors that investors consider is the technical viability and potential risks associated with a company’s product or service. Sibble & Associates recognizes the challenges faced by startups in navigating this complex process and has developed a groundbreaking solution to address those needs.

The newly launched product by Sibble & Associates empowers startups by streamlining the technical due diligence process, enabling them to present a robust case to potential investors. Leveraging advanced algorithms and deep industry expertise, the product provides startups with an all-encompassing assessment of their technological infrastructure, scalability, security measures, intellectual property, and potential risks through a one of a kind SaaS platform.

Key features of the Sibble & Associates product include:

Comprehensive Evaluation: Startups receive a thorough evaluation of their technical plans and infrastructure, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of their technological capabilities and limitations.

Risk Assessment: The product identifies and analyzes potential risks and vulnerabilities, enabling startups to proactively address and mitigate any concerns that investors may have.

Scalability Analysis: Startups gain insights into their product’s scalability potential, allowing them to articulate their growth plans and demonstrate a clear path to success.

Actionable Recommendations: Startups receive customized recommendations and actionable insights to enhance their technical strengths and address any identified weaknesses.

“Sibble & Associates is thrilled to introduce our innovative product designed specifically for startups seeking funding,” said George P. Sibble , Managing Partner of Sibble & Associates. “We understand the unique challenges faced by entrepreneurs in showcasing their technical capabilities, and our solution aims to simplify and expedite the due diligence process, ultimately increasing their chances of securing investments.”

With the launch of this groundbreaking product, Sibble & Associates reaffirms its commitment to supporting the startup ecosystem and fostering growth and innovation. By equipping startups with an in-depth understanding of their technological landscape, Sibble & Associates enables them to navigate the funding landscape with confidence.

About Sibble & Associates:

Sibble & Associates is a leading provider of technical due diligence services for startups seeking funding. With a team of seasoned experts and cutting-edge technology, Sibble & Associates empowers startups by providing comprehensive evaluations, risk assessments, and actionable recommendations for startups and investors. For more information, visit: sibbleassociates.com.

