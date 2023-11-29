NEW YORK, THE UNITED STATES, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amid festive holiday celebrations, the challenges faced by new breastfeeding moms often go unnoticed. For many lactating moms, the discomfort of uncomfortable poking underwires, feelings of body dissatisfaction, and the struggle to find the perfect balance between style and comfort are all too familiar.

Ill-fitting nursing bras lead to an ongoing struggle between style and practicality. The limitations of traditional nursing bras can overshadow joyous holiday parties, prompting a desire for a solution to fulfill both festive attire and easy feeding.

Momcozy emerges as a trusted companion by presenting the Jelly Strip Nursing Bra YN46 , an optimal choice for moms to enjoy year-end holiday parties without compromising on style and convenience. As a cozy and merry gift, the YN46 offers an effortless breastfeeding experience for moms to enjoy the festive season with comfort and confidence.

Thinner, Lighter, Stronger

This bra’s thinner and lighter fabric comes from the upgraded Jelly Strip bonding craft—an exciting breakthrough in traditional sewing craft. The wireless and seamless design boosts comfort while minimizing compression to the delicate skin.

Thanks to the groundbreaking Jelly Strip technology, the bra offers 360°strong support with weightless and wireless thin pads without pulling or breaking breast texture. The bra’s stylish design makes sure that it seamlessly fits under any fashionable outfit, making it the ideal companion for holiday outings and year-end parties.

Featuring Momcozy’s innovative 1/3 hollow “Jelly Strip” design, the Jelly Strip Nursing Bra YN46 allows the skin to breathe freely without sacrificing essential support. The Jelly Strip design gently embraces and lifts breasts to an even and natural position, offering a second-skin feeling. The one-hand clasp and adjustable straps ensure weightless and hassle-free feeding for moms juggling hectic daily schedules.

One Design for All Occasions

To address nursing challenges faced by moms during festive gatherings, Momcozy’s Jelly Strip Nursing Bra includes a one-handed breastfeeding clasp for easy and fast feeding on all occasions. Taking good care of lactating breasts of changing sizes, the bra can be moms’ trusted companion in various scenarios such as nursing, sleeping, light sports, and daily activities.

Having long positioned itself as a trustworthy and supportive companion for moms on their postpartum journey, Momcozy reemphasizes its commitment during this festive holiday season by introducing the Jelly Strip Maternity Bra YN46. The brand continues to elevate the motherhood experience with high-quality maternity products that blend comfort, style, and innovation. The exciting features ensure that new moms can embrace the joys of the holiday season while cherishing the moments spent with their little ones.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers around the world with innovative wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care essentials. Available in over 40 countries, Momcozy aims to make moms’ lives easier from pregnancy to early motherhood with continuous product innovation and a commitment to cozy, comfortable designs. Learn more at www.momcozy.com.

CONTACT: Anna Jiang Momcozy pr at momcozy.com