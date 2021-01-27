Breaking News
Enjoy a modern-day Adam and Eve tale with ‘Tip of the Needle’

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Ashraf Elghandour announces publication of his first book

LAFAYETTE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Tip of the Needle” (published by Archway Publishing) by Ashraf Elghandour is a religious novel that tells a modern-day Adam and Eve tale spurred by the apple called technology where the balance that sustained humanity for so long is finally tipped.

 

Nader and Addis are rising stars in their respective fields in the United States. Their paths cross again when they’re brought together by the love and ambition of Sacha Zimmerman, the whip-smart daughter of a wealthy tech mogul Zack Zimmerman. As each grapples with their feelings for Sacha, they’re drawn into opposing sides of Zimmerman’s plans to change the world. The book’s central theme is the confluence of religion, politics, and unbridled ambition aided by technological changes, thus tipping the balance between good and evil.

 

“Guard your freedom and free will because it’s what separate us from being a tool to be used by others to further their misguided ambitions.”

 

“Tip of the Needle” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Tip-Needle-Ashraf-Elghandour/dp/1480898295.

 

“Tip of the Needle”

By Ashraf Elghandour

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 284 pages | ISBN 9781480898295

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 284 pages | ISBN 9781480898318

E-Book | 284 pages | ISBN 9781480898301

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Ashraf Elghandour was born in Cairo, Egypt, and immigrated to the United States at 14 with his family. He earned a Master of Business Administration and spent most of his career in the financial industry. Although he loved finance and being an entrepreneur, he has diverse interests in creative endeavors. Elghandour enjoys working with his hands and inventing unique equipment, especially in the health and fitness industry. He lives in Northern New Jersey and has two adult children “Tip of the Needle” is Elghandour’s first book.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
[email protected]

