Enlightened by Design: YDesign Group Brand, Lumens, Unveils New Identity to Inspire and Connect the World with Good Design

A new light illuminates the design retailer’s future

Lumens.com new brand identity: Enlightened by Design Lumens unveils new identity to inspire and connect the world with good design

Lumens Design Event Trade Catalog Cover In support of the new Lumens, the company has increased their marketing investments, including in direct mail and advertising, as seen here.

Walnut Creek, CA, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumens, a part of YDesign Group, is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand identity. Passionate about design, from timeless icons to the latest in modern décor, a core component of the new brand is creating an authentic connection with its trade and residential customers. With a team of design and American Lighting Association-certified product experts, the company seeks to transform interior and outdoor spaces with thoughtfully created, high-quality pieces that are meant for living and intended to last a lifetime. This mission is exemplified by the company’s new tagline: Enlightened by Design.

The new Lumens leverages its core heritage in lighting and focuses on light lines to bring the visual identity of the brand to life. Included in the rebranding efforts are an updated website design, a new site section dedicated to design products and stories, and a new content hub, The Edit, devoted to style guides, product picks, technical design knowledge and interviews with the designers behind the industry’s favorite brands and designs.

“Design is inspiring, personal and collaborative,” says YDesign Group CMO, Anne Berger. “Design is for life. These are the values that led our cross-functional team throughout the months of our rebranding process. Our customers have their own design style, and we’re excited to help bring their vision to life with the new Lumens.”

YDesign Group joined Design Holding in 2021, an international group of design-focused companies, including B&B Italia, FLOS, Louis Poulsen and other internationally renowned brands. With an assortment spanning more than 350 global brands, the new Lumens offers a best-in-class customer experience serving trade professional, residential and commercial customers.

“Each employee is dedicated to creating inspiring experiences,” says YDesign Group CEO, Laura Walsh. “From our interactions with customers to searching the globe for the best products, our new brand is a reflection of our ethos and commitment to providing a personal connection to good design.”

In support of the new Lumens, the company has increased their marketing investment, providing increased exposure for brands while better communicating the quality and the stories behind their products to inspire architects, designers and consumers. The company has also focused its efforts on digital channels, direct mail and print advertising, as well as an active PR program, all of which will serve to accelerate the brand’s growth, and the growth of their brand partners. On March 1, 2022, the new Lumens officially turned on the lights.

About YDesign Group

YDesign Group is the leading online destination for modern and contemporary design lighting, offering a curated selection of lighting, fans, furniture and décor from over 350 brands through www.lumens.com and www.ylighting.com, including many exclusive products. YDesign Group inspires our customers to confidently fulfill their interior design vision by providing an unmatched assortment, comprehensive product information and educational content, in addition to price-matching, fast shipping, easy returns and American Lighting Association-certified sales and service teams. Based in California, YDesign Group serves consumers, trade professionals and commercial customers in the U.S. and Canada.

About Lumens

Lumens Light + Living was founded in 2004 with one goal in mind: to be the best place to shop for lighting, fans, furniture and accessories for people who love modern design. In 2021 Lumens joined the Design Holding portfolio of design companies alongside B&B Italia, FLOS, Louis Poulsen and other internationally renowned brands. We offer a vast assortment of products from over 350 global brands such as SONNEMAN A Way Of Light, Visual Comfort, Tech Lighting and WAC, as well as iconic brands like Artemide, Kartell and Tom Dixon, including hundreds of exclusive designs. Lumens offers a best-in-class customer experience with a service team composed of American Lighting Association-certified lighting and design enthusiasts serving residential, trade professional and commercial customers.

Lumens.com new brand identity: Enlightened by Design

Lumens Design Event Trade Catalog Cover

