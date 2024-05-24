Enlitic accelerates roadmap with the release of Ensight™ 2.0

Highlights

Enlitic brings its development schedule forward by 18 months with the release of Ensight 2.0 (“Ensight”)

Ensight expands the suite of available use cases through an integrated framework

Ensight will continue to accelerate commercial traction in the second half of 2024

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enlitic, Inc., (ASX: ENL)(“the Company”), a leading innovator in data standardization, has released Ensight™ to the market. The newest version of its data standardization software framework was originally planned for the second half of 2025.

Ensight generates standardized study and series descriptions from pixel and metadata of medical images and deidentifies Protected Health Information (PHI) found in these images. This functionality enables healthcare providers to realize value from an increasing number of use cases that improve the data quality, such as identifying laterality conflicts or contrast billing discrepancies. Using natural language processing and computer vision, Ensight improves radiologist reporting workflows, enhances data quality, and creates new revenue opportunities for our customers.

The Ensight framework lays the foundations for expanding capabilities as outlined by the product roadmap, introducing key essential components. Ensight integrates the ENDEX™ data standardization module and the ENCOG™ anonymization module into a unified software framework coupled with key infrastructural components required to deliver the planned common data model. Enhancements in the artificial intelligence (AI) data models, DICOM SR (Structured Reporting) and HL7 outputs (Data Sharing) alongside configurable standardized outputs highlight some of the notable new features being introduced.

Michael Sistenich, CEO of Enlitic, said “We have been anticipating this release and have focused the organization to deliver these powerful enhancements ahead of schedule. The benefit of this release will enable pending deployments and bring real value to our customers, while also setting the stage for us to deliver on our future roadmap. Healthcare has always been challenged to transform the massive amounts of imaging data it produces into actionable insights. Our solutions are designed to address these long-standing challenges and contribute to delivering better outcomes for our customers.”

Industry analysts report that despite over 50% of healthcare executives recognizing the critical importance of data utilization, more than 97% of data generated by healthcare providers remains locked away. Meanwhile, investments in data solutions must strike a balance, providing immediate benefits while paving the way for future applications. Enlitic understands these challenges and remains steadfast in its commitment to developing solutions that directly tackle these issues head-on.

ABOUT ENLITIC

At Enlitic, we empower healthcare systems to enhance the quality of their medical imaging data using the capabilities of artificial intelligence. Enlitic has developed an intelligent data framework that powers critical workflows, orchestrates data, and enables greater comprehension of what information resides in archives thereby unlocking new revenue opportunities, generating cost-savings, and improving healthcare delivery.

For more information about Enlitic, please visit www.enlitic.com