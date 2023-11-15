FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enlitic®, a pioneering force in the realm of medical imaging data management, is gearing up for its participation in the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Scientific Assembly and Meeting 2023. Enlitic is entering this year’s meeting with an unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare delivery, thanks to its recent collaboration with the RadLex committee.

Key highlights of Enlitic’s presence at the RSNA Annual Conference:

Cutting-Edge Data Standardization Tools: Enlitic will showcase a suite of groundbreaking tools that leverage the latest AI-driven data models. These tools are meticulously designed to enhance efficiency, expand capacity, and lay the foundation for a robust data monetization strategy.

Innovative Use Cases: Inspirational use cases that showcase how Enlitic’s products and solutions can be applied in real-world scenarios. These use cases vividly illustrate the wide-reaching advantages achieved through medical imaging data standardization.

Compelling Case Studies: We are delighted to share compelling case studies that spotlight the success stories and positive outcomes realized by organizations employing Enlitic’s solutions. These case studies serve as compelling evidence of the transformative potential inherent in our products.

John Marshall, Chief Operating Officer, stated, “Enlitic changed the game of medical image data standardization with some amazing innovations and now we’re building on that to be able to monetize years of imaging data and drive real revenue streams for health systems unlike anyone has done before.”

Attendees are invited to visit Enlitic at Booth #4927 in the South Hall. We will be conducting a series of informative 5-minute micro-presentations to address common questions and frustrations in the radiology field, along with how Enlitic’s solutions address these challenges. Our experts will be readily available to answer queries, provide live demonstrations, and explore potential collaborations that have the potential to shape the future of medical imaging data management.

For additional information about Enlitic and its presence at the RSNA Annual Conference 2023, please visit Enlitic’s website https://enlitic.com/RSNA.

ABOUT ENLITIC®

Enlitic focuses the power of artificial intelligence into data management and interoperability applications, enabling effective administration, processing, and sharing of patient data throughout the healthcare enterprise. Enlitic standardizes, protects, integrates, and analyzes data to create the foundation of a real-world evidence platform that improves clinical workflows, increases efficiencies, and expands capacity.

