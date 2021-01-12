Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Enmotus And PCSpecialist Accelerate High Performance Computer Gaming

Enmotus And PCSpecialist Accelerate High Performance Computer Gaming

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

FuzeDrive, The World’s Smartest SSD, Now Available With PCSpecialist Computers

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enmotus, the leader in Artificial Intelligent powered storage technology, announced a partnership with PCSpecialist, Europe’s leading system integrator, who focuses on building high-performance systems for enthusiasts, gamers and computing professionals. PCSpecialist is now offering FuzeDrive SSD to discriminating customers demanding uncompromised storage performance.

PCSpecialist are looking forward to working with Enmotus to offer SSDs that are not only high in performance, but also provide the longevity desired by today’s gamers and computing professionals,” said Danny Williams, CEO of PCSpecialist.

“We are thrilled to partner with PCSpecialist, a company with both a great reputation and brand recognition,” said Andy Mills, CEO of Enmotus. “This relationship is a testament to the value that FuzeDrive SSD brings to gamers and professionals alike,” added Andy.

“FuzeDrive’s AI capability offers consumers 4 key storage cornerstones leading to an unrivaled gaming experience:

  • Low latency for instantaneous responsiveness
  • Performance that doesn’t degrade as the drive fills up
  • Endurance so that your SSD will outlast your computer
  • Expandable capacity so you have enough space to store all your games and media.

To learn more about PCSpecialist FuzeDrive SSD solutions, please visit PCSpecialist’s website.

To learn more about the Enmotus FuzeDrive SSD, please visit Enmotus’ website.

About Enmotus
Enmotus develops Artificial Intelligent technology that optimizes storage for performance and value. The AI learns how you use your computer and automatically optimizes your SSD by moving your active data to high performance, high endurance storage and your inactive data to capacity-based storage. FuzeDrive SSD is the industry’s first SSD that combines both SLC and QLC storage on the same physical NVMe drive. For more information visit www.enmotus.com

For Investor Information Contact:
[email protected]

For Marketing Information Contact:
[email protected]

For Sales Information Contact:
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.