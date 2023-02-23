LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: ENOB) — On February 16, 2023, Enochian BioSciences Inc. (the “Company”) received a notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”), the Company remains in non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). As previously disclosed on Form 8-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on October 17, 2022 and November 23, 2022, respectively, the Company received notices from Nasdaq indicating that as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”) and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

As previously reported on Form 8-K, Nasdaq accepted the Company’s plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and therefore the Company has 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or April 11, 2023, to regain compliance, and file the Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

