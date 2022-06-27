Enochian Biosciences, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton is investigating Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Enochian Biosciences, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/enob.

What is this all about?

On May 25, 2022, the United State Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont announced that two men had been charged in a murder for hire conspiracy resulting in the death of a Vermont resident. One of the two men charged is Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu, MD, PhD., who was previously listed as an inventor and co-founder of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. on the company’s website.

That afternoon, investment research firm, Hindenburg Research tweeted that it has “prepared a full report on Serhat Gumrukcu and his career as a lifelong con artist, which we are releasing next week…It is easily the most deranged story we have ever researched…”

Dr. Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock on May 18, 2022, for a total value of over $2 million.

Shares of Enochian Biosciences stock dropped more than 45% in intraday trading on May 25, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Enochian Biosciences, Inc. stock and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you’ve lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation’s top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com