Enosi Life Sciences Launches Regulation D Offering to Fund Antibody Therapeutics Development

Capital raised from the Regulation D offering will support the continued development of Enosi’s novel “second generation” anti-TNF therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enosi Life Sciences Corp. (“Enosi” or the “Company”), a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune disease, cancer, and acute inflammation, today announced the launch of its Regulation D offering, following the filing of its Form D by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Details of the offering can be found here: https://dealmaker.tech/invitations/enosi-regd/view.

The purpose of this offering is to grant accredited investors the opportunity to invest in next generation therapeutics for autoimmune disease and cancer. Enosi’s approach combines technologies from cancer and autoimmune disease research to create more effective and targeted therapeutics that can circumvent current therapeutic shortfalls with precision focus. Enosi’s Regulation D 506(c) private offering allows the company to sell up to $8,000,000 worth of shares to accredited investors.

Enosi fills a substantial gap that currently exists in the TNF inhibitor market, which is valued at over $40 billion per annum. Existing TNF inhibitors block both TNF receptors (TNFR 1 and TNFR2) and have black box warnings related to opportunistic infections, cancer and cardiovascular events. Enosi’s therapeutics precisely target the inflammatory TNFR1 and subsequently do not block the anti-inflammatory TNFR2, which Enosi expects will yield improved patient outcomes. Furthermore, these solutions offer the potential to treat the inflammation that occurs in most solid tumors, thereby complementing the global cancer immunotherapy market which is expected to reach $115 billion by 2026.

“We are excited to officially launch our Regulation D offering, creating an opportunity for a broader base of shareholders to invest in a company with proven experience in drug research and development, established contacts across top-tier networks, and internationally-recognized leadership with a successful track record in cutting edge antibody therapeutic development,” said Dr. H. Michael Shepard, President, CSO and CEO of Enosi Life Sciences. “Our team has played a role in many of the leading therapeutics currently available on the market today for cancer, inflammation and autoimmune disease. We’ve long understood the benefits and deficiencies of existing therapeutics and we believe that our approach will once again open the door for more effective treatments.”

“Everyone today personally knows patients with cancer, autoimmune disease or other inflammatory conditions, whether it’s a relative or friend who has or is currently suffering from these diseases. Our Regulation D private offering is the first of a series of opportunities to enable the broader public to invest in what we are confident will be improved and vastly expanded solutions for patients with these diseases,” said Sir Marc Feldmann, Co-Founder and Board Member of Enosi Life Sciences. “Dr. H. Michael Shepard, our newly recruited Executive Chairman, Dr. James N. Woody, and I have led the development of the first monoclonal antibody treatments that revolutionized the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, and of cancer. We believe that by teaming up, we can again deliver breakthrough products for patients with major unmet needs.”

Capital raised through the Regulation D 506(c) offering will support Enosi’s efforts to progress the Company’s molecules that target autoimmune disease, cancer and acute inflammation toward clinical trials. Initial product candidates include EN1001; an anti-TNFR1 therapeutic and EN2001; a growth factor trap for Rheumatoid Arthritis.

About Enosi Life Sciences Corp.

Enosi Life Sciences Corp. is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned scientists Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (Lasker award, 2003); and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting cancer oncogene encoded-proteins (Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Life Sciences combines Feldmann and Shepard’s expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with Executive Chairman Dr. James N. Woody’s unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise to expand therapeutic options. To learn more about Enosi Life Sciences, visit www.enosi-life.com .

