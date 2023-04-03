Strengthens Foot and Ankle Portfolio with Leading Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Platform, including MIS Bunion System and Furthers Global Expansion Strategy

Wilmington, DE, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Novastep®, a subsidiary of Amplitude Surgical SA (Paris: AMPLI), and global developer of clinically proven foot and ankle solutions. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

Novastep, a fast-growing business with about $20 million in annual revenues, is a leading player in Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) foot and ankle solutions. The company’s best-in-class MIS bunion system, Pecaplasty®, serves a rapidly growing portion of the ~$0.9 billion global bunion segment. MIS bunion procedures have demonstrated significant improvement in patient outcomes and enable faster recovery with reduced scarring and pain.i Pecaplasty® provides surgeons with predictable, accurate, and controlled implant placement.

In addition, Novastep’s portfolio of CE marked forefoot and midfoot implants and strong OUS channel will further strengthen Enovis’ global position in the $3+ billion global foot and ankle market.

“Adding Novastep to our growing Foot & Ankle business is an important step in the execution of our strategic priorities and a great example of our focus on MedTech innovation that drives growth while improving patient outcomes,” said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis “We are excited to expand our portfolio of clinically differentiated foot and ankle solutions and accelerate our international strategy with Novastep’s market-leading innovation, and advanced technology.”

“We look forward to joining the Enovis team and developing the next generation of foot and ankle solutions that improve patient outcomes,” said Gregory Gledel, President and CEO of Novastep SAS. “Like Enovis, we are committed to working with healthcare professionals to drive the industry forward and together, I know we will make an even greater impact around the world.”

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com .

