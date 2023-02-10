Wilmington, DE, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, announced that it will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30AM ET and issue an earnings press release earlier that morning. A presentation related to the call will be available on www.enovis.com in the “Investors” section.
Conference call/Webcast Information
Investors can access the live webcast via a link on the Enovis website. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial (833) 630-1956 (U.S. callers) and (412) 317-1837 (International callers) and ask to join the Enovis call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later that day.
ABOUT ENOVIS
Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.
Derek Leckow
Vice President, Investor Relations
Enovis Corporation
+1-302-421-1971
investorrelations@enovis.com
Source: Enovis Corporation
