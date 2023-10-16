Wilmington, DE, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will issue a press release earlier that morning. A presentation related to the call will be available at www.enovis.com in the “Investors” section.

Conference call/Webcast Information

Investors can access a live webcast via a link on the Enovis website. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial (833) 685-0901 (U.S. callers) and (412) 317-5715 (International callers) and ask to join the Enovis call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later that day.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Contact:

Kyle Rose

Vice President, Investor Relations

Enovis Corporation

+1-917-734-7450

investorrelations@enovis.com

***

Source: Enovis Corporation