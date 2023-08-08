Wilmington, DE, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity 43 rd Annual Growth Conference: On Wednesday, August 9 th , Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will be meeting with investors at the conference which is scheduled to take place in Boston, MA.

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference: On Tuesday, September 12th, Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, and Brady Shirley, Chief Operating Officer, will be meeting with investors at the conference, which is scheduled to take place in New York, NY.

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows.

