Wilmington, DE, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced it will showcase its growing Foot & Ankle offerings at the 2023 American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Scientific Conference in Los Angeles from February 9-12, 2023.

“Last year, we introduced ourselves to the podiatric community at ACFAS as a new player in the market, building a strong foundation while bringing together multiple product portfolios,” said Gary Justak, President and General Manager of Enovis Foot & Ankle. “This year, we are energized to once again have a presence at ACFAS and showcase our growing portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, designed to improve both efficiency and outcomes for our customers and their patients.”

Enovis will highlight products from its expanding foot and ankle portfolio, including:

DynaNail Helix™ , which provides sustained, dynamic compression with disruptive NiTiNOL technology.

, which provides sustained, dynamic compression with disruptive NiTiNOL technology. DynaClip Delta™ and DynaClip Quattro™ bone staples, which combine the stiffness of a plate with the sustained dynamic compression and ease of use of a staple.

and bone staples, which combine the stiffness of a plate with the sustained dynamic compression and ease of use of a staple. Arsenal Ankle Plating System™ , a comprehensive ankle plating portfolio that expands offerings to address both tri-malleolar and intra-articular fracture patterns.

, a comprehensive ankle plating portfolio that expands offerings to address both tri-malleolar and intra-articular fracture patterns. STAR® Ankle , a proven, flexible, supported solution for total ankle replacement.

, a proven, flexible, supported solution for total ankle replacement. Aircast® AirSelect™ , Enovis’ most advanced pneumatic walking boot.

ACFAS attendees are invited to join the Enovis Sponsored Industry Session: Continued Disruption through New Product Innovation, on Friday, February 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. PST, at which speakers will focus on the latest Enovis Foot & Ankle offerings, including the DynaNail Helix, DynaClip Delta, DynaClip Quattro and more. Attendees will also be able to experience hands-on demonstrations during this session. To register, please click here .

Visit Enovis at Booth 1023 in the Exhibit Hall and follow @enovisfootankle on Instagram for live updates during the conference. For more information, please click here .

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com .

