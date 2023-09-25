Enovix Increases Battery Run Time By 35%

Illustration of Enovix battery powering the Accurate Mini blood pressure monitor Enovix Batteries Chosen for FDA-Approved Accurate Mini Blood Pressure Monitor

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced its standard IoT and Wearable-sized batteries have been chosen by Accurate Meditech for their Class II FDA-Approved “Mini” multi-vital sign monitor.

The Accurate Mini continuously monitors blood pressure, pulse rate and other vital signs. Accurate Meditech received FDA clearance in June 2023. With an Enovix battery, the Mini is anticipated to last over four months on a single charge, a 35% improvement compared to standard graphite batteries. It will be available over the counter and sold at CVS, Walgreens and Walmart in the U.S. in the second half of 2024.

“We chose Enovix due to its long-lasting battery because it’s critical that our device runs as many hours as possible so that people can continuously monitor the status of their heart and other vital signs,” said Stanley Wang, General Manager of Accurate Meditech. “Non-invasive health monitoring is efficient and effective and with more than 80 million people in the United States suffering from cardiovascular disease, working with Enovix, we’re pleased to play a role in helping minimize risks with always-on, worry-free health monitoring.”

The Accurate Mini includes the Enovix standard-sized IoT and Wearable cell, which has 322 mAh of capacity, 1.17 Wh energy and can be cycled over 500 times to 80% capacity retention. This cell received multiple safety certifications including UN38.3 and IEC-62133-2.

“We are proud to collaborate with Accurate Meditech to push the boundaries of non-invasive health monitoring and battery life for IoT and wearable devices like the Accurate Mini,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, President & CEO of Enovix. “This achievement marks an important milestone in our journey to scale and is just the beginning of our customer design wins, further validating the positive impact Enovix technology can have on people’s day-to-day lives.”

For more details, please contact Enovix Customer Support (customersupport@enovix.com) and visit our website: www.enovix.com. Enovix cell testing guide can be found here.

More information on Accurate Meditech can be found here.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/756a5e2c-4698-496c-8b7d-179d577f5369