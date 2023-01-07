The Class Action Seeks to Recover Damages on Shareholders’ Behalf

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Enovix Corp. (NASDAQ: ENVX). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Enovix Corp. securities between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until March 7, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the class period, defendants overstated Enovix’s ability to produce batteries at scale, touting the Company’s “meaningful progress” in scaling up its manufacturing facility and being positioned to deliver batteries ahead of the competition, despite its continued manufacturing issues.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Enovix Corp. class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the Enovix Corp. class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

