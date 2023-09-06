FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced it is launching the company’s first podcast, “Journey to Scale,” to provide in-depth and frequent updates as it scales to high-volume manufacturing. The podcast is being launched following commencement of Factory Acceptance Testing of the company’s Gen2 production equipment, a key milestone outlined earlier this year.

“Our goal with the podcast is to bring our audiences along our Journey to Scale and hear insights directly from our leaders,” said Kristin Atkins, Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications of Enovix. “We have an incredible amount of interest in the company and the podcast format gives us a unique opportunity to go in-depth and share the details and excitement of what it takes to bring a new game-changing technology to high-volume manufacturing.”

The first episode will be released on September 13, 2023, and features Enovix Chief Operating Officer Ajay Marathe, as he describes the company’s latest manufacturing milestones. He will detail plans for the company’s Fab1 location in Fremont, Fab2 in Penang, Malaysia, as well as how he has applied his manufacturing principles, based on nearly four decades of successfully running high-volume manufacturing at companies such as AMD and Lumileds, to set the company up for success.

Enovix “Journey to Scale” podcast will be available on major podcast platforms and can be found here: https://enovix.buzzsprout.com/

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

