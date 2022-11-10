FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced the appointment of Ajay Marathe as COO reporting to CEO Harold Rust.

Marathe’s 38-year career includes stints as COO, CIO and foreign-subsidiary CEO of major technology companies including Western Digital Corporation, Lumileds LLC and Advanced Micro Devices, where he served for 23 years first as Thailand Plant Manager responsible for assembly and test of six million units per week, and then VP of Operations of the 2,500-employee Computation Products group, and then VP of Operations for all Asian assembly and test, and finally CEO of the AMD India LLC startup created to serve the entire country.

Post AMD, he has also held positions as the COO of Lumileds, a $1.4 billion lighting company, and SVP of Global Operations at Western Digital, a $17 billion storage solution company.

Enovix CEO, Harold Rust said, “We wanted to find a senior semiconductor executive who thinks ‘millions not thousands’ and scored with Ajay, a known Silicon Valley industry figure.”

Enovix Executive Chairman TJ Rodgers said, “When I was Cypress’s CEO, I tried to hire Ajay as the VP of our assembly and test operations in the Far East, but AMD won that battle and kept him with serial promotions for 23 years. Now I’m overjoyed that this deeply talented manufacturing expert is on our team.”

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company’s proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

