FREMONT, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced it will webcast a presentation by President and CEO Dr. Raj Talluri at 10:30 AM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York City.

A link to the live webcast is available here . This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com . An archived version of the presentation will also be available on the Investor Relations section after the event concludes.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

