FREMONT, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced it will webcast a presentation by President and CEO Dr. Raj Talluri at 10:30 AM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York City.
A link to the live webcast is available here. This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. An archived version of the presentation will also be available on the Investor Relations section after the event concludes.
About Enovix
Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com
Or
The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com
