FREMONT, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after the close of the market.

Enovix will issue a press release shortly after 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, announcing that it has posted its Letter to Shareholders with financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at https://ir.enovix.com.

Enovix will hold a live video call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss the company’s business updates, key milestones, and financial results. To join the call, participants must use the following link to register: https://enovix-q12023-earnings.open-exchange.net/registration.

This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. An archived version of the call will be available on the Enovix investor website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

Participants that prefer to dial-in may use the details below:

Domestic: 1-833-548-0276

International: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 945 5129 4715

Passcode: 830681

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

