FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, after the close of the market.

Enovix will hold a live video call at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on February 20, 2024, to discuss the company’s business updates, key milestones, and financial results. To join the call, participants must use the following link to register: https://enovix-q42023.open-exchange.net/. This link will also be available via the Investor Relations section of Enovix’s website at https://ir.enovix.com. Investors may also submit questions on the registration page that they would like addressed on the call by Enovix management.

An archived version of the call will be available on the Enovix investor website for one year at https://ir.enovix.com.

About Enovix

Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Charles Anderson

Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729

Email: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Enovix Corporation

Kristin Atkins

Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934

Email: [email protected]