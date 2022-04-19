Enphase Energy Expands Agreement with ADT Solar™

ADT Solar™ Exclusively Offering Enphase IQ8™ Microinverters

FREMONT, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, and ADT Solar™, formerly Sunpro Solar, a leading rooftop solar provider and one of the fastest-growing residential solar-plus-storage service providers across 22 states in the U.S., today announced that ADT Solar™ is now exclusively offering Enphase® IQ8 Microinverters as part of its comprehensive home energy solution.

This announcement follows ADT Solar™ and Enphase Energy’s recent expansion agreement to include Enphase IQ™ Batteries. The Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, offers homeowners even greater resilience and energy independence.

“A growing number of customers nationwide are looking for a comprehensive home energy solution that unlocks their ability to generate, store, and control their own clean energy,” said Brian Lynch, senior vice president of sales at ADT Solar™. “We are proud to exclusively offer Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8 Microinverters so that homeowners can now power parts of their home during a daytime grid outage, with or without a battery. With IQ8, we can design and build a system that fits our customers’ specific needs and allows them to expand the system as their needs change.”

ADT Solar™ will use IQ8 Microinverters across all sales configurations, including grid-tied solar, sunlight-only backup, and solar plus battery storage. Unlike competing products, IQ8 can form a microgrid during a power outage, using only sunlight to provide backup power without requiring a battery. For homeowners who want a battery, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with the IQ8 solar system.

“We are pleased to see industry leaders like ADT Solar™ moving to exclusively offer IQ8,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase. “ADT Solar™ and Enphase Energy have maintained a great alliance for years while providing a high level of quality and customer service. Together, we are pleased to offer an innovative and differentiated home solar and battery solution, helping customers reach higher levels of energy independence while saving money on their energy bills.”

IQ8 Microinverters also include the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, which can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience.

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website .

For more information about ADT Solar™, please visit goadtsolar.com.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, Sunlight Jump Start, and certain other names and marks are registered trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About ADT Solar™

ADT Solar™, formerly Sunpro Solar, is the leading residential solar company in the U.S., providing affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions. ADT Solar™ was named the second largest residential solar installer in the U.S. by Solar Power World magazine in July 2021. An Inc. 500 company, ADT Solar™ continues to expand as the demand for home solar in the United States rapidly increases. ADT Solar™ is headquartered in Louisiana and has operational facilities in 22 states. For more information, visit goadtsolar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of our products; market growth; market demand; increased deployments; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

