Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Hawaii

FREMONT, Calif., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Hawaii have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as local incentives make solar and battery energy systems more attractive than ever.

Residential battery capacity in Hawaii, a key growth market for battery solutions, is increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will triple by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Last year, Enphase announced its participation in Hawaiian Electric’s (HECO) Battery Bonus grid services program, which offers financial incentives to HECO customers who add a battery to their residential solar systems and make it available to the utility during a fixed two-hour period each day.

“Interest in reliable, clean home solar and battery technology is taking off as homeowners look to become more energy independent,” said Mike Tanuvasa, founder at SolarTech Industries , an Enphase Gold level installer. “The HECO Battery Bonus program makes installing Enphase IQ Batteries an even easier decision, as homeowners now get to take advantage of an upfront cash incentive and have one of the most reliable backup power solutions on the market.”

Homeowners in Hawaii can now also choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters. IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience.

“Enphase’s IQ Battery allows our customers to store their own clean energy so that they can have power even in the event of a grid outage,” said Regis Brun, owner of Regis Electric , an Enphase Gold level installer. “The complete Enphase Energy System, featuring IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries, also enables us to meet the needs of our growing customer base who want everything from partial to full energy independence and resilience.”

“In a region with plentiful sunshine, homeowners in Hawaii should not have to let the solar energy generated from their residential solar systems go to waste,” said James Rudolph, owner of Independent Energy . “We’re proud to partner with Enphase to offer top-quality solar and battery technology, as well as outstanding customer service to give homeowners an amazing all-around experience.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Hawaii is one of the leading residential battery markets in the U.S., and we are lucky to be working with some of the best installers available in the state,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We’re thrilled to see a growing number of homeowners in Hawaii choose Enphase Energy Systems and will remain laser focused on innovation and customer service to support continued market expansion.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 45 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries.

