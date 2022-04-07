Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Nevada

FREMONT, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Nevada have seen growing deployments of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries.

Residential battery capacity is growing in Nevada, with forecasts estimating deployments will multiply nearly six-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

In addition, Nevada homeowners can now choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters. IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want a battery, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 microinverters.

“Solar energy enables homeowners to better manage their energy bills and contribute to a more carbon-free society,” said Alexia Cooper, CEO at Bell Solar & Electrical Systems, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “For customers who also want to store their solar and use it whenever they want, we proudly provide IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters from Enphase, one of the most reliable and safest home energy products on the market today.”

Homeowners seeking even more energy independence can now seamlessly integrate an AC home standby generator into the Enphase® Energy System solution for extra power during an extended grid outage. The Enphase® App offers complete control, including the ability to monitor real time power flow, start and stop the generator remotely, and set quiet hours to prevent the generator from operating until batteries fall below a designated threshold.

“Our customers are watching energy prices soar and searching for a solution that will unlock more control over their energy future,” said Rob Kowalczik, owner of Robco Electric, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “Whether that’s Sunlight Backup with IQ8 only or integrating solar and batteries into an existing generator, we can build a system that meets the needs of each of our customers without compromise.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Our experienced installers of Enphase products have a track record of bringing the highest-quality clean energy systems to homeowners across Nevada,” said Matt Rasmussen, CEO at ION Solar, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “We’re excited to grow our installations of Enphase Energy Systems to bypass the limitations of the power grid and enable more clean electricity to power homes both day and night.”

“The all-in-one Enphase home energy solution is skillfully designed to unlock sustainability as well as energy independence,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “It is exciting to see a growing number of deployments of the Enphase-based solar and battery storage systems in Nevada, and to see the tangible benefits our technology offers to consumers.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 42 million microinverters, and approximately 1.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, Power Start, and certain other names and marks are registered trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of our products; market growth; market demand; increased deployments; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact:

Enphase Energy

press@enphaseenergy.com