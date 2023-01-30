FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that installers of Enphase® products in Brazil have seen a significant increase in deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by IQ7+™ and IQ7AM™ Microinverters.

According to the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar), Brazil is expected to add more than 10 GW of solar generation capacity in 2023, representing a 52 percent increase to the country’s current solar generation capacity. A majority of this growth has been attributed to distributed generation systems, including those for residential and business applications.

IQ7+ and IQ7AM Microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The company’s microinverters are backed by a 20-year warranty in Brazil.

“Solar installers in Brazil are looking to provide their customers with the highest-quality, safest, and most reliable products,” said Maykow Torres, chief executive officer at Fortlev Solar, an Enphase distribution partner. “As the renewable energy market continues to grow in Brazil, we’re proud to support the distribution of Enphase microinverters, enabling installers to get the technology they need.”

“Homeowners are the center of our business and we decided to work with the best solar products and industry-leading technology for the Brazilian market,” said Matheus Bazan, chief executive officer and founder at Solstar, an installer of Enphase products. “Enphase microinverters have a proven track record of yielding energy savings for homeowners, and we are able to offer the most advanced product and the best experience from installation to monitoring.”

“Brazilian homeowners are increasingly looking to save on electricity costs and minimize their environmental footprint,” said Murilo Vidigal, project director at Mavo Engenharia, an installer of Enphase products. “The world-class Enphase microinverters are our top choice to offer our customers.”

Enphase microinverter systems are outfitted with the IQ™ Gateway, which connects an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase® App monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring easy. This also enables homeowners to track both energy generation and consumption data to better understand their energy bills, as well as monitor insights to support the ongoing operations and maintenance of their systems.

“Our customer base is growing as more people discover how affordable and easy it is to power their homes with clean energy,” said Bruno dos Santos, founder at EnergizaSun, an installer of Enphase products. “The Enphase solar system, powered by its leading microinverter-based technology, provides a safe, reliable, and highly efficient clean energy experience to meet a variety of needs.”

“Since our introduction into the Brazilian market in 2021, we have grown our installer base to more than 500 – a testament to the rapidly growing demand for clean energy solutions in the country,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “Thanks to our distributor and installer partners, we’re able to bring smart, safe, and efficient solar systems to homeowners and businesses across Brazil.”

For more information on Enphase Energy in Brazil, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ7+, IQ7AM, IQ Gateway, Enphase App, and certain other names and marks are registered trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; growth in deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by IQ7+ and IQ7AM Microinverters; and growth in Brazil of solar generation capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: