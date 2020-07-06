Enphase Energy Launches Enphase University with Ensemble™ Technology Training

FREMONT, Calif., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced the launch of Enphase University, a combination of online and in-person training resources for solar and storage installers and, Enphase system owners. Enphase University includes an integrated, web-based Learning Management System (LMS) that enables installers to complete training modules, manage training plans, track progress online, and accumulate NABCEP (North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for eligible lessons.

The Enphase University training will be delivered via the Company’s new LMS and complemented by two van-based mobile classrooms, 11 third-party regional training centers, and two regional training centers at the Enphase locations in Fremont, California and Meridian, Idaho. The first full curriculum available through Enphase University will prepare installers to design, install, and commission solar and storage systems based on Enphase Ensemble™ technology.

The Ensemble Installation Certification curriculum includes eight comprehensive, self-paced online courses that take approximately seven hours to complete. Successful completion promotes high-quality installations through a combination of training, design review, and functional test verification activities and enables eligible participants to earn NABCEP CEUs.

“The Ensemble Installation Certification training is thorough and effective, and it’s impressive how quickly Enphase transformed a hands-on training plan to work for remote delivery, all while launching a major new product line and managing around rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic restrictions,” said Pete Marsh, owner and founder at Vector Green Power and Materials, LLC. “Enphase University is another example of how Enphase puts its commitment to quality and a great customer experience to work for installers, and I was thrilled about what I saw while testing the new online learning system.”

“The Enphase University course work goes far beyond the usual, high-level ‘vendor training’ we are often left with in this industry, and Enphase stayed true to form by providing real, value-added instruction through the online system,” said Bryan McGurn, owner at Lighthouse Solar. “As one of the first beta testers of the LMS and reviewers of the curriculum, I was asked to provide critical feedback about any issues I noticed, and it has been great to see Enphase take concrete action for continuous improvement. It is great to see how Enphase extends its dedication to technical depth and high quality all the way into the training for solar installers.”

“Enphase made quick work of the transition to delivering Ensemble training via a comprehensive online learning system, and this remote training option will benefit many solar installers,” said Matt Hopkins, owner at Sierra Energy Savers. “Early in 2020, we were excited to get everyone on our team trained up and ready for Ensemble, but the pandemic put the training sessions at the Enphase location on hold. I’ve been working through the online courses, and I like what Enphase has done with this training program.”

“To ensure our installers are ready to deliver an outstanding customer experience with Ensemble technology, we made a quick pivot to launching Enphase University online once COVID-19 hit,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “As in-person training became impossible, we redeployed more than a dozen Enphase employees into a cross-functional team that worked feverishly to launch the LMS. Building on a Net Promoter Score of 84 from the installers who completed the two-day in-person Ensemble training before the pandemic, Enphase University will help propel Ensemble technology into the market. I am proud of the work our team has done to build this great resource for the thousands of individuals we plan to train in North America during 2020.”

As COVID-19 mitigation measures subside, the in-person portions of the Ensemble Installation Certification will resume and allow installers to participate in hands-on training. To learn more about Ensemble technology training and to register for the program, please visit the Enphase University website .

