Enphase Energy Launches IQ 7A™ Microinverters for International Markets

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that Enphase IQ 7A™ microinverters for high-power monofacial and bifacial solar modules are shipping to customers in Australia and Europe. IQ 7A microinverters, currently available to customers in North America, support up to 450W high-power modules, targeting residential and commercial solar applications.

With a maximum output power of 366 volt-amperes (VA) and 96.5% EU efficiency, Enphase IQ 7A microinverters can generate up to 14% more power than any previous Enphase IQ microinverters. IQ 7A microinverters are software-defined, leverage semiconductor integration for high reliability and economies of scale, and are compatible with 60-, 66-, or 72-cell high-power solar modules. The pairing of IQ 7A microinverters with high-power modules allows solar installers to reduce the number of modules required for a given system output and provides them with the peace of mind of knowing that Enphase microinverters can support future high-power modules.

“We are proud to offer our customers industry-leading technology with features that homeowners and commercial solar customers in Australia and Europe want,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “IQ 7A microinverters significantly enhance the customer experience with unmatched high-quality and performance.”

Installers in Australia and Europe are excited about offering Enphase IQ 7A microinverters to their residential and commercial solar customers:

“Our partnership with Enphase enables us to deploy industry-leading solar technology with the highest standards of safety, performance, and reliability,” said Jonathan Fisk, director at Solaray Energy Australia. “The launch of IQ 7A microinverters in the Australian market gives us the ability to provide our customers with increased production, using less roof space when pairing this exciting new product with our higher wattage solar modules.”

“At Kemkens Solar, we stand behind product quality and safety, making an Enphase microinverter-based system a perfect solution for our customers,” said Alexander Plantenga, commercial manager at Kemkens Solar, the Netherlands. “With the introduction of its IQ 7A microinverters for the European solar market, Enphase continues to deliver on the innovation, performance and reliability that the Company and its partners are renowned for.”

Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to help ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and cold. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended to 15, 20, or 25 years, and a 25-year limited warranty in the European solar market.

For more information about Enphase IQ microinverters, please visit the Enphase website for Australia here , and the Enphase website for the European market here .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 28 million microinverters, and over 1.2 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the Company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase, Enphase IQ, IQ 7A, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to expected quality, performance and advantages of Enphase Energy’s products and technology, including the compatibility of future technology, the accessibility and affordability, the market requirements and adoption, and the safety and reliability of our products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Enphase Contacts:

Justin Cohen

Marketing Manager, APAC

[email protected]

+61 438 630 163