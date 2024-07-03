FREMONT, Calif., July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that it started shipping its most powerful home battery to-date, the IQ® Battery 5P™, in France. The IQ Battery 5P is a modular design with 5 kWh capacity and can be paired with the new IQ8™ Microinverters to provide homeowners reliable electricity to use whenever they need it.

The new Enphase® Energy System™ with the IQ Battery 5P enables configurations ranging from 5 to 60 kWh and offers a significantly improved experience for homeowners and installers because of more power, resilient wired communication, and improved commissioning. Homeowners can also use the Enphase® App to monitor performance and intelligently manage their battery systems, including the self-consumption feature to help minimize the use of electricity from the grid.

“At SARL Cathelot, we’re proud to finally be able to offer the Enphase IQ Battery 5P,” said Marvin Cathelot, founder of SARL Cathelot, an installer of Enphase products in France. “Thanks to this new product, our customers will be able to store 5kWh per unit, which can increase energy independence considerably for owners of Enphase solar systems. Thanks to their high-quality equipment and the industry-leading warranty on the battery systems, we are sure to be able to offer our customers an exceptional product.”

“The IQ Battery 5P is a significant innovation in terms of home energy technology,” said Foued Zaimi, founder of Fikenergies, an installer of Enphase products in France. “It offers French homeowners a powerful, transparent, and intelligent way to harness the power of solar energy, day and night.”

The Enphase Energy Systems in France also include IQ8 Microinverters, which are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes to support higher-powered solar modules. The system integrates with the IQ® Gateway, which is connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase App. In addition, Enphase offers 24/7 customer support, a 25-year warranty for all IQ8 Microinverters, and a 15-year warranty for all IQ Batteries activated in France.

“We want to offer the best energy solutions to our customers,” said Julien Vouriot, company director at Solair’Forez, an installer of Enphase products in France. “With the IQ Battery 5P, Enphase continues to innovate with reliable and safe products.”

“At Soli, we are constantly looking for innovative solutions for our customers,” said Nicolas Papon, founder of Soli, an installer of Enphase products in France. “With the IQ Battery 5P, we can offer homeowners unrivalled performance and exceptional reliability, which is perfectly in line with our promises of efficiency and durability. We would like to thank Enphase for enabling us to produce top-quality installations thanks to its continuous innovation and industry-leading products.”

“The launch of the IQ Battery 5P in France underscores Enphase’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge energy solutions that empower homeowners worldwide,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “With its unparalleled reliability and adaptability, the IQ Battery 5P sets a new standard in home energy innovation, offering homeowners the tools they need to take control of their energy future.”

Enphase expects to add backup capability, as well as introduce EV chargers and advanced energy management software in France in the coming months. The energy management software assists in managing solar, batteries, EV chargers, and heat pumps by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize the needs of homeowners.

For more information about the IQ Battery 5P, please visit the Enphase website for France.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 75 million microinverters, and over 4.1 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

