FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the launch of IQ8™ Microinverters in France and the Netherlands, marking the first expansion into international markets for the product since its successful launch in North America late last year.

IQ8 Microinverters are the smartest, most powerful microinverters yet for Enphase, with a 97.2 percent efficiency score based on European Union efficiency standards. IQ8 Microinverters are designed to match the latest generation of high output solar modules, delivering superior reliability, safety, and quality for residential solar systems. The IQ8 family of products offered in France and the Netherlands includes two types of software-defined microinverters, IQ8M™and IQ8+™, which feature a peak output AC power of 330VA and 300VA, respectively. The microinverters are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 480W DC and come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“We’re proud to have been selected by Enphase to install its first IQ8 Microinverters tested in France at our customers’ homes,” said Giovanni Genco, director of operations at Libow, an Enphase Platinum level installer in France. “We choose this microinverter technology for our customers as they are interested in self-consumption, and it offers reliability and scalability, even for the most complex rooftop designs.”

“We’ve witnessed an impressive uptick in customer interest for Enphase’s industry leading products in the Netherlands,” said Twan Geurts van Kessel, founder and co-owner of Solar Concept, an Enphase Gold level installer in the Netherlands. “IQ8 Microinverters will help us meet this demand as homeowners seek ways to power their homes with clean, affordable solar energy.”

Enphase® microinverter systems integrate with the IQ™ Gateway, which when connected to the internet, connects Enphase-based solar systems to the Enphase® App monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“We’re proud to work with Enphase to deliver best-in-class technology that unlocks more sustainable living for French homeowners,” said Philippe Farce, managing director at Acape Energies, an Enphase Platinum level installer in France. “It’s clear that there is demand for high-performing and safe residential solar energy systems in France and, together with Enphase, we are diligently working to satisfy this demand with the IQ8 Microinverter.”

“For years, we’ve offered Enphase’s products to our customers, helping thousands of households across the Netherlands become more energy independent with industry-leading technology,” said Jasper Klein, CEO at New Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer in the Netherlands. “IQ8 Microinverters open up new opportunities for even more reliable, higher-performing, and safer home solar generation at a time when consumers can benefit most.”

“We’re pleased to be working with world-class installers in France and the Netherlands, helping us meet the growing demand for clean, reliable, and affordable energy in Europe,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “As Enphase continues to expand in the European solar market, we will look to enable our growth with best-in-class technology like IQ8 Microinverters and a continued focus on superior customer service.”

Enphase is rapidly expanding its presence in Europe. The company also launched the Enphase Installer Network in France and the Netherlands in 2022 and 2021 respectively, and announced that it will expand manufacturing capacity with its partner Flex in Romania beginning in 2023.

IQ8 Microinverter pilot installations began in France and the Netherlands in October with select installer partners. Enphase expects to start taking orders for IQ8 products and begin production shipments for distributor and installer partners in those countries immediately. For more information on Enphase Energy, visit the France website and the Netherlands website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 52 million microinverters, and over 2.7 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, IQ8M, IQ8+, IQ Gateway, Enphase App, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase’s products; and market demand for residential solar deployments in France and the Netherlands. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ . Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: