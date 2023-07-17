FREMONT, Calif., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Solargraf℠, its cloud-based design and proposal software platform, is now available in Brazil. The Solargraf platform is used by solar installers for creating production system proposals and plan documents for both residential and commercial customers, and is also currently available to solar installers in the United States and Canada.

The key features available to installers in Brazil include:

Three-dimensional (3D) modeling. The Solargraf platform offers an artificial intelligence-based 3D modeling tool for solar and battery systems that will automatically detect obstructions, intelligently optimize panel placement, and provide accurate shading analysis, all with one click. This feature will also be rolled out in the United States and Canada later this year.

The Solargraf platform offers an artificial intelligence-based 3D modeling tool for solar and battery systems that will automatically detect obstructions, intelligently optimize panel placement, and provide accurate shading analysis, all with one click. This feature will also be rolled out in the United States and Canada later this year. NEM 14300 integrated savings calculator. Specific enhancements were made to the savings calculator for the Solargraf platform in Brazil to help installers create more precise system estimates based on the country’s new net energy metering (NEM) 14300 law.

Specific enhancements were made to the savings calculator for the Solargraf platform in Brazil to help installers create more precise system estimates based on the country’s new net energy metering (NEM) 14300 law. A built-in bill of materials (BOM) calculator. An integrated calculator that empowers installers who manage job costs and margins based on actual bills of materials in addition to per-watt pricing models.

An integrated calculator that empowers installers who manage job costs and margins based on actual bills of materials in addition to per-watt pricing models. E-signature support via DocuSign™. The Solargraf platform now supports DocuSign’s industry-leading document management and e-signature completion, including customizable form fields and legal disclaimers.

The Solargraf platform now supports DocuSign’s industry-leading document management and e-signature completion, including customizable form fields and legal disclaimers. Multi-language support for all customer proposals. The Solargraf platform creates sales proposal document outputs in multiple languages, including Portuguese, Spanish, French, and German, in addition to English.

“We are really excited about Solargraf’s ability to simulate the power generation of the system with Enphase microinverters,” said Murilo Vidigal, project director at Mavo Engenharia. “From the ease of system design to the confidence we have in the tool’s accuracy, we are very pleased with the product and excited to expand its use with customers.”

“We are extremely satisfied with the benefits Solargraf has to offer our customers and business,” said Eng. Elton Zanardi, CEO of Ibisol Energia Solar Ltda. “The platform has revolutionized the way we plan and design solar energy systems, including its intuitive interface, advanced features, and accuracy. With just a few clicks, we can generate comprehensive reports and proposals that we can share with customers and help them make informed decisions.”

Enphase’s all-in-one system design and proposal tool is built specifically to simplify and accelerate the end-to-end sales and installation process for solar professionals. The Solargraf software platform provides solar installers with critical pre-sales customer engagement via designs, price quoting, and workflow management from any PC, tablet, or mobile device.

“The Solargraf platform raises to another level of professionalism in our journey with customers,” said Fernando Luiz, CEO of Yest Energia. “It is intuitive and highly customizable, enabling agility and precision in system modeling, offering a great experience for our customers.”

“Enphase is committed to the continued innovation of its automated and easy-to-use Solargraf scoping and design software platform,” said Jayant Somani, vice president and general manager of digital transformation at Enphase Energy. “Installers in Brazil have been looking for simple, high-performance tools to help them design systems and complete proposals for their customers with maximum flexibility and minimal wait times. Enphase is further reducing soft costs for installers while enabling them to provide better service to more customers in a shorter period of time. We believe powerful software like Solargraf can help more companies meet growing demand from consumers and accelerate the growth of the residential solar market.”

The Solargraf software platform is expected to be released in more international markets later this year. For more information about the platform in Brazil, please visit the website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app.

