FREMONT, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.
We reported quarterly revenue of $726.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, along with 45.7% for non-GAAP gross margin. We shipped 4,830,589 microinverters, or approximately 1,957.2 megawatts DC, and 102.4 megawatt hours of Enphase® IQ™ Batteries.
Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2023 are listed below:
- Quarterly revenue of $726.0 million
- GAAP gross margin of 45.0%; non-GAAP gross margin of 45.7%
- GAAP operating income of $167.7 million; non-GAAP operating income of $233.6 million
- GAAP net income of $146.9 million; non-GAAP net income of $192.3 million
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.02; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.37
- Free cash flow of $223.8 million; ending cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $1.78 billion
Our revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2023 are provided below, compared with the prior quarter:
(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q1 2022
|Revenue
|$
|726,016
|$
|724,652
|$
|441,292
|$
|726,016
|$
|724,652
|$
|441,292
|Gross margin
|45.0
|%
|42.9
|%
|40.1
|%
|45.7
|%
|43.8
|%
|41.0
|%
|Operating expenses
|$
|158,708
|$
|153,741
|$
|115,149
|$
|98,375
|$
|87,718
|$
|66,250
|Operating income
|$
|167,663
|$
|156,960
|$
|61,824
|$
|233,562
|$
|229,389
|$
|114,529
|Net income
|$
|146,873
|$
|153,753
|$
|51,821
|$
|192,319
|$
|212,389
|$
|109,670
|Basic EPS
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.13
|$
|0.39
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.56
|$
|0.82
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.37
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.51
|$
|0.79
Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $726.0 million, compared to $724.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our revenue in the United States for the first quarter of 2023 decreased approximately 9% due to seasonality and macroeconomic conditions, while our revenue in Europe increased approximately 25%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Our non-GAAP gross margin was 45.7% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 43.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by increased IQ8™ product mix and improved logistics.
Our non-GAAP operating expenses were $98.4 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $87.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to investment in international growth and R&D. Our non-GAAP operating income was $233.6 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $229.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
We exited the first quarter of 2023 with $1.78 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and generated $246.2 million in cash flow from operations in the first quarter of 2023. Our capital expenditures were $22.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to investment in R&D equipment and U.S. manufacturing.
IQ8 Microinverters constituted approximately 65% of all our microinverter shipments during the first quarter of 2023. We recently started shipping IQ8 Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 384W, into France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal to support newer high-powered solar panels.
Our IQ Battery shipments were 102.4 megawatt hours in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 122.1 megawatt hours in the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition to North America, Germany, and Belgium, we recently started shipping to customers in the Netherlands, France, Austria, and Switzerland. We expect to introduce IQ Batteries into more countries later in the year. Approximately 2,900 installers worldwide are certified to install our IQ Batteries.
We began shipments of Enphase microinverters from our contract manufacturer Flex in Timisoara, Romania in the first quarter of 2023. With the Flex factory in Romania, we have increased our global capacity to approximately six million microinverters per quarter, enabling us to improve delivery times to our customers in Europe, while addressing the region’s rapid growth and demand for residential solar. In addition, starting in the second quarter of 2023, we are adding manufacturing capacity in the United States due to the global demand for our products as well as the incentives related to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which will bring our total global quarterly capacity to more than 10.0 million microinverters as we exit 2023.
We continued to strengthen our digital platform and improve the customer experience. We added new features to our Solargraf℠ software for installers during the first quarter of 2023, including basic NEM 3.0 functionality for California. In the second quarter of 2023, we plan to release the full NEM 3.0 functionality, 3D and shading features, and introduce the software in additional countries.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
On April 24, 2023, Enphase Energy recently announced the launch of new IQ8 microinverters for high-powered solar panels in Spain and Portugal. The new IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes.
On April 19, 2023, Enphase Energy released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which provides an update on Enphase ESG policies, initiatives and performance.
On April 3, 2023, Enphase Energy announced it started shipping IQ Batteries to customers in France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, further expanding the product’s availability in the European market.
On March 29, 2023, Enphase Energy recently announced the launch of new IQ8 microinverters for high-powered solar panels in France and the Netherlands.
On Feb. 21, 2023, Enphase Energy announced it started shipping IQ Batteries to customers in Austria, as it continues to expand the product’s availability in the European market.
On Jan. 26, 2023, Enphase Energy announced a partnership with Enerix, Germany’s leading network of specialist companies for decentralized energy systems, to expand Enphase product offerings to Enerix’s network of more than 100 franchise partners across Germany and Austria.
Enphase Energy recently announced that installers in Michigan, Virginia, Utah, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Maryland have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ8 Microinverters.
SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
For the second quarter of 2023, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows, excluding any benefit from the IRA:
- Revenue to be within a range of $700.0 million to $750.0 million, which includes shipments of 80 to 100 megawatt hours of Enphase IQ Batteries
- GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 41.0% to 44.0%
- Non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 42.0% to 45.0%, excluding stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related amortization
- GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $155.0 million to $159.0 million
- Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $98.0 million to $102.0 million, excluding $57.0 million estimated for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses and amortization, and restructuring charges for site consolidation
- GAAP and non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be within a range of 21.0% to 23.0%
Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures
Enphase Energy has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). Reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in the accompanying tables to this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures presented by Enphase Energy include non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, income from operations, net income, net income per share (basic and diluted), and free cash flow.
These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, differ from GAAP measures with the same captions and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Enphase Energy’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Enphase Energy uses these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its operating performance and future prospects, develop internal budgets and financial goals, and to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Enphase Energy believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of its operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.
As presented in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables below, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items for purposes of calculating non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate an evaluation of Enphase Energy’s current operating performance and a comparison to its past operating performance:
Stock-based compensation expense. Enphase Energy excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash in nature. Moreover, the impact of this expense is significantly affected by Enphase Energy’s stock price at the time of an award over which management has limited to no control.
Acquisition related expenses and amortization. This item represents expenses incurred related to Enphase Energy’s business acquisitions, which are non-recurring in nature, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which is a non-cash expense. Acquisition related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets are not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.
Restructuring and asset impairment charges. Enphase Energy excludes restructuring and asset impairment related charges due to the nature of the expenses being unplanned and arising outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. These costs primarily consist of fees paid for cash-based severance costs and asset write-downs of property and equipment, and other contract termination costs resulting from restructuring initiatives.
Non-cash interest expense. This item consists primarily of amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount because these expenses do not represent a cash outflow for Enphase Energy except in the period the financing was secured and such amortization expense is not reflective of Enphase Energy’s ongoing financial performance.
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. This item represents the amount adjusted to Enphase Energy’s GAAP tax provision or benefit to report the non-GAAP tax amount based on cash tax expense and reserves for periods prior to 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, Enphase Energy updated its methodology of computing the non-GAAP income tax adjustment from reporting cash tax expense and reserves to the projected non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate as Enphase Energy utilized most of its net operating loss and tax credit carryforwards in the year ended December 31, 2022 and became a significant cash taxpayer in the United States. Going forward, Enphase Energy will exclude the income tax effects of GAAP adjustments such as stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, and other non-recurring items that are not reflective of Enphase Energy ongoing financial performance.
Free cash flow. This item represents net cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment.
Conference Call Information
Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and second quarter 2023 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (833) 634-5018. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for approximately one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (877) 344-7529; replay access code 8911929, beginning approximately one hour after the call.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expectations as to its second quarter of 2023 financial outlook, gross margin, operating expenses, and annualized effective tax rate; its expectations on the timing of the introduction of IQ Batteries into even more European countries later in the year; its ability to add additional manufacturing capability in the United States and to begin shipping from new manufacturing facilities in the United States in 2023; its expectations to release new software features related to NEM 3.0 functionality in the second quarter of 2023; the capabilities, advantages, features, and performance of its technology and products; the anticipated demand for and availability of its products and services; and growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.
A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com.
About Enphase Energy, Inc.
Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com.
© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, IQ Batteries, Solargraf, and certain other names and marks are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.
| ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Net revenues
|$
|726,016
|$
|724,652
|$
|441,292
|Cost of revenues
|399,645
|413,951
|264,319
|Gross profit
|326,371
|310,701
|176,973
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|57,129
|49,683
|35,719
|Sales and marketing
|64,621
|64,913
|41,344
|General and administrative
|36,265
|37,355
|38,086
|Restructuring charges
|693
|1,790
|—
|Total operating expenses
|158,708
|153,741
|115,149
|Income from operations
|167,663
|156,960
|61,824
|Other income (expense), net
|Interest income
|13,040
|8,720
|460
|Interest expense
|(2,156
|)
|(2,279
|)
|(2,736
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|426
|4,777
|(2,141
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|11,310
|11,218
|(4,417
|)
|Income before income taxes
|178,973
|168,178
|57,407
|Income tax provision
|(32,100
|)
|(14,425
|)
|(5,586
|)
|Net income
|$
|146,873
|$
|153,753
|$
|51,821
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.13
|$
|0.39
|Diluted
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.37
|Shares used in per share calculation:
|Basic
|136,689
|136,167
|134,327
|Diluted
|145,986
|146,311
|144,617
|ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|286,045
|$
|473,244
|Marketable securities
|1,492,352
|1,139,599
|Accounts receivable, net
|516,106
|440,896
|Inventory
|150,563
|149,708
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|67,567
|60,824
|Total current assets
|2,512,633
|2,264,271
|Property and equipment, net
|133,268
|111,367
|Operating lease, right of use asset, net
|21,647
|21,379
|Intangible assets, net
|92,756
|99,541
|Goodwill
|213,882
|213,559
|Other assets
|184,138
|169,291
|Deferred tax assets, net
|222,529
|204,872
|Total assets
|$
|3,380,853
|$
|3,084,280
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|106,154
|$
|125,085
|Accrued liabilities
|396,688
|295,939
|Deferred revenues, current
|99,819
|90,747
|Warranty obligations, current
|34,513
|35,556
|Debt, current
|92,115
|90,892
|Total current liabilities
|729,289
|638,219
|Long-term liabilities:
|Deferred revenues, noncurrent
|322,487
|281,613
|Warranty obligations, noncurrent
|111,521
|95,890
|Other liabilities
|47,187
|43,520
|Debt, noncurrent
|1,200,276
|1,199,465
|Total liabilities
|2,410,760
|2,258,707
|Total stockholders’ equity
|970,093
|825,573
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,380,853
|$
|3,084,280
|ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|146,873
|$
|153,753
|$
|51,821
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,591
|16,009
|14,103
|Amortization of marketable securities premiums, net of accretion of purchase (discounts)
|(7,548
|)
|(4,723
|)
|1,455
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|180
|67
|147
|Non-cash interest expense
|2,034
|2,077
|1,979
|Change in fair value of debt securities
|(1,744
|)
|(345
|)
|1,116
|Stock-based compensation
|59,655
|63,645
|47,797
|Deferred income taxes
|(16,181
|)
|(12,099
|)
|3,165
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(79,529
|)
|(88,876
|)
|(24,224
|)
|Inventory
|(855
|)
|(3,222
|)
|(22,036
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(21,457
|)
|(47,597
|)
|(3,042
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
|82,540
|91,128
|(1,805
|)
|Warranty obligations
|14,588
|25,566
|9,906
|Deferred revenues
|51,085
|58,331
|22,061
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|246,232
|253,714
|102,443
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(22,476
|)
|(16,429
|)
|(12,375
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(695,387
|)
|(335,193
|)
|—
|Maturities and sale of marketable securities
|354,333
|282,973
|76,735
|Investments in private companies
|—
|(15,000
|)
|—
|Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|—
|(34,482
|)
|(24,625
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(363,530
|)
|(118,131
|)
|39,735
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan
|40
|5,090
|404
|Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(71,845
|)
|(8,100
|)
|(9,344
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(71,805
|)
|(3,010
|)
|(8,940
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|1,904
|3,088
|(704
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(187,199
|)
|135,661
|132,534
|Cash and cash equivalents—Beginning of period
|473,244
|337,583
|119,316
|Cash and cash equivalents—End of period
|$
|286,045
|$
|473,244
|$
|251,850
|ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
2023
|December 31,
2022
|March 31,
2022
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|326,371
|$
|310,701
|$
|176,973
|Stock-based compensation
|3,669
|4,271
|2,507
|Acquisition related amortization
|1,897
|2,135
|1,299
|Gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|331,937
|$
|317,107
|$
|180,779
|Gross margin (GAAP)
|45.0
|%
|42.9
|%
|40.1
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|0.5
|%
|0.6
|%
|0.6
|%
|Acquisition related amortization
|0.2
|%
|0.3
|%
|0.3
|%
|Gross margin (Non-GAAP)
|45.7
|%
|43.8
|%
|41.0
|%
|Operating expenses (GAAP)
|$
|158,708
|$
|153,741
|$
|115,149
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|(55,986
|)
|(59,374
|)
|(45,290
|)
|Acquisition related expenses and amortization
|(3,654
|)
|(4,859
|)
|(3,609
|)
|Restructuring and asset impairment charges
|(693
|)
|(1,790
|)
|—
|Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
|$
|98,375
|$
|87,718
|$
|66,250
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|Research and development
|$
|21,478
|$
|21,687
|$
|13,729
|Sales and marketing
|21,419
|23,517
|13,057
|General and administrative
|13,089
|14,170
|18,504
|Total
|$
|55,986
|$
|59,374
|$
|45,290
|Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|167,663
|$
|156,960
|$
|61,824
|Stock-based compensation
|59,655
|63,645
|47,797
|Acquisition related expenses and amortization
|5,551
|6,994
|4,908
|Restructuring and asset impairment charges
|693
|1,790
|—
|Income from operations (Non-GAAP)
|$
|233,562
|$
|229,389
|$
|114,529
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|146,873
|$
|153,753
|$
|51,821
|Stock-based compensation
|59,655
|63,645
|47,797
|Acquisition related expenses and amortization
|5,551
|6,994
|4,908
|Restructuring and asset impairment charges
|693
|1,790
|—
|Non-cash interest expense
|2,034
|2,077
|1,979
|Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
|(22,487
|)
|(15,870
|)
|3,165
|Net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|192,319
|$
|212,389
|$
|109,670
|Net income per share, basic (GAAP)
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.13
|$
|0.39
|Stock-based compensation
|0.44
|0.47
|0.36
|Acquisition related expenses and amortization
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|Restructuring and asset impairment charges
|0.01
|0.01
|—
|Non-cash interest expense
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
|(0.16
|)
|(0.12
|)
|0.02
|Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.56
|$
|0.82
|Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP
|136,689
|136,167
|134,327
|Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.37
|Stock-based compensation
|0.43
|0.46
|0.34
|Acquisition related expenses and amortization
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|Restructuring and asset impairment charges
|0.01
|0.02
|—
|Non-cash interest expense
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
|(0.15
|)
|(0.10
|)
|0.02
|Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.51
|$
|0.79
|Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP
|145,986
|146,311
|144,617
|Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP (3)
|140,658
|140,983
|139,289
|Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)
|$
|246,232
|$
|253,714
|$
|102,443
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(22,476
|)
|(16,429
|)
|(12,375
|)
|Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|$
|223,756
|$
|237,285
|$
|90,068
|(2)
|Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, excludes convertible Notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of less than $0.1 million in each period from non-GAAP net income.
|(3)
|Effect of dilutive in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes and warrants are included in the GAAP weighted-average diluted shares in periods where we have GAAP net income. We excluded convertible Notes due 2025, Notes due 2026 and Notes due 2028 totaling 5,328 thousand shares in each of the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, from non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as we entered into convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to our common stock upon any conversion of the Notes due 2025, Notes due 2026 and Notes due 2028.
