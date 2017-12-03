Enphase Energy Roars into Indian Market with the Company’s Largest Solar Installation in the Asia-Pacific Region

CHENNAI, India, Dec. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading provider of solar microinverters, announced today that its installation partner, RenXSol Ecotech has installed Enphase microinverters in a one megawatt solar plant. Located near Bangalore, India, the solar plant is Enphase’s largest installation in the Asia-Pacific region and one of its largest globally.

Occupying 67,000 square feet over six rooftops in multiple orientations, the landmark installation overcomes shading challenges to power a large, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. Powered by 2,858 Enphase Energy™ microinverters, the system is expected to provide more than 15,000 MWh of clean power annually to the FMCG company’s cold storage, packaging, baking, and pickling units. RenXSol Ecotech, a leading project developer and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm based in Bangalore, is due to commission the system in December 2017.

“We are seeing a solid uptake of Enphase technology in India, driven by the power purchase agreement (PPA) model,” said Nathan Dunn, managing director of Enphase Asia-Pacific. “Enphase thrives in PPA-driven markets due to our unmatched reliability, as well as leading intelligence and control capabilities for commercial and industrial asset managers.”

In addition to reliability, an Enphase Microinverter System also offers enhanced flexibility in cases where a complex system design is required to meet the site’s requirements, allowing installers to utilise every possible space on the rooftop. Also, the system’s ability to produce power in low-light, disbursed light or shaded conditions means it maximises energy harvest even in India’s harsh, dusty environment.

“When dealing with a challenging system design across multiple rooftops, it’s essential to select the right components to avoid detrimental power losses,” said Srinivas Kumar, founder and CEO at RenXSol Ecotech. “The Enphase Microinverter System’s resilience to shading and panel mismatch, its robust design, reliability, and remote diagnostic capabilities makes it perfect for this complex rooftop, and perfect for India in general.”

Supporting approximately 10,000 jobs from neighbouring areas, the facility is used by farmers within a 250-kilometer radius, who process, package and sell their produce there. Ultimately the facility aims to become carbon neutral for the benefit of the surrounding communities, with the system currently offsetting approximately 1,500 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

To learn more about Enphase Energy’s technology and the ways it is suited for the Iocal solar market, visit us at Redington India Ltd.’s Booth #1010, and Waaree Energies Ltd.’s Booth #1414 at Intersolar India, from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2017 at the Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, India.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionised solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped approximately 16 million microinverters, and more than 700,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

About RenXSol Ecotech

RenXSol Ecotech, located in Bangalore, India, provides top of the line solutions for solar projects, specializing in site feasibility studies, project design, engineering and development, retro-fit solutions for existing industry, building design and machine loads integration solution, turnkey project EPC, project management or consulting, and O&M of solar power plants of both grid-tied and storage-based solar systems. The company is promoted by leaders in the solar industry in India with team domain expertise of over 70 years.

Over the years, RenXSol has shared its project design expertise as consultants or PMC and also installed turnkey rooftop solar power plants across mainly western and southern India for its customers using state of the art high efficiency (17.4% +) solar panels and top-of-the- line solar string inverters and next-gen Enphase microinverters to maximize the generation and reliability of solar systems over their lifetime. RenXSol’s rooftop systems have helped its clients generate over 10 million units through solar power, helping save over 6,600 tons of CO2 annually with about zero downtime of its client systems’ till date through its robust and efficient monitoring and service mechanism. For more information, visit www.renxsol.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s financial performance, release dates for new products, market demands for its products, expected performance and advantages of its technology, and market trends. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed in the “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Enphase Energy’s latest Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

