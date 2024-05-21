HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates Ensemble is committed to strong cybersecurity and protecting sensitive data

Cincinnati, OH, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), the market leader in end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing for mid-sized to large healthcare organizations, announced today that its proprietary revenue cycle intelligence platform, EIQ ®, has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security for the second time.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that EIQ has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Ensemble in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls. Ensemble first earned the certified status by HITRUST for EIQ in 2022.

“Healthcare organizations are now, more than ever, under pressure to address emerging threats and meet complex compliance, information protection and privacy requirements,” said David Anderson, Chief Information Security Officer at Ensemble. “We are thrilled to again demonstrate to providers that we continue to obtain the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification.”

EIQ is Ensemble’s revenue cycle intelligence engine that transforms data from billions of transactions into insights — automating workflows and guiding operator actions in various systems — to help eliminate barriers preventing fast, accurate claim resolution and payment for healthcare organizations. Ensemble has received ten patents for EIQ’s innovative process automation and data exchange capabilities.

“HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.

This announcement comes on the heels of several other recent accomplishments for Ensemble, including Ensemble’s tenth patent for its latest innovative technology, its expanded partnership with Microsoft to accelerate continued innovation of EIQ, its partnership with Epic in the newly launched Epic Rev Cycle Partners program and its fourth year being ranked #1 in KLAS for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing by healthcare executives. These accomplishments are a testament to Ensemble’s position as the leading RCM firm in the industry, underscoring its ability to operate consistently high-performing revenue cycle operations, meet or exceed client expectations, and enable healthcare organizations to deliver exceptional care in their communities.

Ensemble manages $32 billion in annual net patient revenue, partnering with more unique health systems than any other firm to improve revenue cycle performance through end-to-end managed services. Ensemble focuses on delivering value quickly and sustaining high performance, meeting 100% of year-one client goals, exceeding 102% of year-one cash collections and delivering 5% average net revenue improvement each year across clients.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for hundreds of healthcare organizations across the country. Through a combination of 10,000+ certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

