Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ensemble Health Partners, in Partnership with Clients, Receives Five HFMA 2021 MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle

Ensemble Health Partners, in Partnership with Clients, Receives Five HFMA 2021 MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Cincinnati, Ohio, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), in support of five healthcare provider clients, has been named as a recipient of five 2021 MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). These national awards represent exceptional revenue cycle performance delivered across five client systems demonstrating Ensemble’s ability to meet industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implement the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, and achieve outstanding patient satisfaction.

 Ensemble’s award-winning client partners are:

  • ThedaCare (Neenah, Wisconsin)
  • Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati, Ohio)
  • Adena Health (Chillicothe, Ohio)
  • The Christ Hospital Health Network (Cincinnati, Ohio)
  • Trinity Health of New England (Hartford, Connecticut)

This is the third year in a row that Ensemble, in support of healthcare providers, has been named a MAP Award for High Performance winner. This is the first year The Christ Hospital Health Network, Trinity Health of New England, Adena Health and ThedaCare have been named MAP Award for High Performance winners, with ThedaCare receiving the 2021 “Best of the Best” designation. This is also the third year in a row Bon Secours Mercy Health has been named a MAP Award for High Performance winner as a result of Ensemble’s partnership.

“These awards are a result of our associates’ hard work and dedication to our clients throughout a time of uncertainty, as we navigated an ever-changing pandemic. We are so proud to receive this award, not just once, but five times, honoring the extraordinary efforts of our associates,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. “We also want to thank our clients. An innovative, technology-enabled approach to revenue cycle, paired with our people, is a proven model that has consistently delivered significant financial improvement for the health systems that we serve.”

Ensemble has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2014 and now has more than 6,800 associates in 47 states. The company partners with more than 380 hospitals and 8,000 healthcare providers across the country to improve financial performance and patient experiences, allowing providers to focus on improving clinical outcomes and reinvesting in patient care. Ensemble experienced significant growth in 2020, adding a record number of new end-to-end clients and achieving record revenue, as well as hiring more than 1,500 new associates nationwide.

“Despite our virtual world, we all came together to support our clients so they could in turn support their patients and communities. We truly could not have done this without the dedication of our leaders and associates,” said Shannon White, President of Ensemble.

Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues. The award will be formally presented on June 29 during the HFMA Annual Conference Preview and this November winners will be celebrated at the HFMA Annual Conference in Minneapolis, Minneapolis.

“Congratulations to all of our winning organizations, which have not only adopted HFMA’s Best Practices for Patient Financial Communications but also achieved excellence in revenue cycle overall,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “These exceptional organizations have superior processes for communicating complex financial issues to patients in understandable ways.”

Created by and for healthcare leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative sets the standard for revenue cycle excellence in the healthcare industry. MAP is a comprehensive strategy that allows organizations to measure revenue cycle performance using the industry-standard MAP Keys; apply evidence-based strategies for improvement; and perform to the highest standards to improve financial results and patient satisfaction.

In January, Ensemble was awarded the ‘Best in KLAS’ designation for full revenue cycle outsourcing for the second year in a row. Ensemble has also been recognized as a Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker’s Magazine, a 2019, 2020 and 2021 Top Workplace by the Cincinnati Enquirer, and a 2021 Top Workplace by the Knoxville Sentinel.

To learn more about Ensemble, visit www.EnsembleHP.com.

 

About Ensemble
Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including primarily acute care hospitals, affiliated physician groups, and hospital-based ambulatory services. We purpose built our end-to-end revenue cycle management platform to deliver significant and sustainable financial performance improvement for our clients, improve the patient experience, and allow providers to focus on clinical care. We offer both end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients throughout the U.S., forging deep relationships with our clients to find solutions and deliver results that last. Recognized with multiple industry awards and as a Becker’s Healthcare Top Workplace, Ensemble is setting a new standard for revenue cycle management— redefining the possible in healthcare by empowering people to be the difference. For more information, visit www.EnsembleHP.com.

 

CONTACT: Kendall Herold
Ensemble Health Partners
704-765-3715
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.